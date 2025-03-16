F1 Australian GP LIVE: Race start time and updates with rain to cause chaos on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut
Follow updates from the first race of the season as Hamilton starts down the order with Lando Norris on pole
Lando Norris took pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after he edged out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Norris saw off Piastri’s challenge by just 0.084 seconds as McLaren secured an impressive front-row lockout in Melbourne.
World champion Max Verstappen finished a distant third with Mercedes’ George Russell fourth. RB’s Yuki Tsunoda took a surprise fifth, one place ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon.
It was a disappointing afternoon for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc only seventh, one place ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who will line up from eighth position for his Ferrari debut. Hamilton was 0.877 sec adrift of Norris.
What time is the grand prix on Sunday?
The race, which is expected to be wet, will start at 4am (GMT), that’s 3pm in Melbourne.
Lando Norris starts on pole position at the first race of the season alongside McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, while Max Verstappen is third on the grid.
Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth for Ferrari, while Charles Leclerc is seventh. Mercedes’ George Russell starts P4.
What will happen in the first race of the new season?!
What is the starting grid?
1. Lando Norris
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Max Verstappen
4. George Russell
5. Yuki Tsunoda
6. Alex Albon
7. Charles Leclerc
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Carlos Sainz
11. Isack Hadjar
12. Fernando Alonso
13. Lance Stroll
14. Jack Doohan
15. Gabriel Bortoleto
16. Kimi Antonelli
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Liam Lawson
19. Esteban Ocon
20. Ollie Bearman
Meet the hometown heroes: Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan on racing in Australia
Australian drivers Piastri and Doohan spoke ahead of the race weekend on performing in their home country:
Doohan: “[My goal is] to enjoy. Enjoy each time I'm on track, because number one, that’s why I'm here, because I enjoy what I do. And to work hard with the team, ensure that we extracted everything we could from Bahrain pre-season testing and put that into play for this weekend and then deliver on track, whatever the car's potential.”
Piastri: “I think this is the most relaxed I've been at my home race. The first two years, especially the first year I came here, it was an overwhelming experience. Even last year, it was still a pretty big experience. This year, I’ve been able to enjoy it more. Maybe because I’m more confident in the car under me, but I've really been enjoying it and enjoying the support. I feel like it's gone up a little since last year as well. It’s amazing what happens when you start winning stuff. No, it's great to have all the home support, and I really appreciate it.”
2025 Australian Grand Prix breaks attendance records
The official headcount for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix race day is 131,547. However, it is the total estimated weekend crowd count that really matters: 465,498 fans watching the start of what has been deemed the closest Formula 1 season in history.
The estimated attendance is the highest on record in Melbourne, and is higher than the last year’s total — then-record — by 13,443.
Less than 30 minutes until lights go out
With just under 30 minutes until engines turn over, the cars are lining up on a damp grid after getting a feel for the track.
Cars take a rain-soaked track at Albert Park
The Mercedes are first out on the track and all 20 drivers are eager to test the conditions and limits of the circuit in this windy and wet weather.
Driver Musical Chairs: Who has a new workplace this season?
Only two teams carry over their existing driver lineup into 2025 — McLaren and Aston Martin. Several of Formula 1’s familiar faces switched teams:
- Hulkenberg from Haas to Kick Sauber
- Ocon from Alpine to Haas
- Sainz from Ferrari to Williams
- Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari
Oliver Bearman will start from pit lane
Haas rookie Oliver Bearman has had a rough weekend so far. The British driver, who stunned with his stand-in performances for both Ferrari and Haas last season, crashed heavily in FP1, missed out on FP2 and then only made it two laps before ending his FP3 run with a spin.
Qualifying didn’t treat him much better when he failed to get a single lap in all thanks to a gearbox issue.
He will start the grand prix from the pit lane because of the car’s suspension being changed.
Rain is getting heavier!
A quick dart to and from the paddock tells me the rain is getting heavier at the circuit.
There’s definitely a sense that this favours Max Verstappen, following his standout performance in the rain in Brazil last year. In contrast, Lando Norris had a torrid race from pole in Interlagos - can he put that right this afternoon?
As of now, we are proceeding as normal with the 3pm local start time.
New rule changes for 2025
The 2025 Formula 1 season ushers in more than just new faces: it also brings a series of rule changes.
Here are some key ones:
1. No fastest lap point: Say goodbye to the single point for the speediest driver. While one point may not mean much to the likes of Max Verstappen, some drivers lower down the grid will go all season without scoring a single point. The fastest lap point was many athlete’s only chance.
2. Driver cooling systems: When temperatures rise, the FIA has a solution. Now, drivers will be required to wear cooling systems when a heat hazard is declared.
3. Rookies and junior drivers enjoy double the testing time in FP1
4. Sanctions on testing older cars: Drivers are now only allowed four days in cars with a limit of 1000 km of testing ground covered.
5. The FIA to clamp down on “mini-DRS” wing designs
