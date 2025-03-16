Lewis Hamilton in joyous mood ahead of Ferrari debut in Australia

Lando Norris took pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after he edged out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Norris saw off Piastri’s challenge by just 0.084 seconds as McLaren secured an impressive front-row lockout in Melbourne.

World champion Max Verstappen finished a distant third with Mercedes’ George Russell fourth. RB’s Yuki Tsunoda took a surprise fifth, one place ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc only seventh, one place ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who will line up from eighth position for his Ferrari debut. Hamilton was 0.877 sec adrift of Norris.

Follow the Australian Grand Prix with The Independent