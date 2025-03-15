F1 Australian GP LIVE: Qualifying start time, updates and stream as Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari debut
Follow updates in qualifying in Melbourne as Hamilton eyes pole position in the first race of 2025
The first race of the 2025 F1 season is upon us as Melbourne returns to host the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for the first time in six years.
All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he makes his debut in the famous Ferrari red this weekend following a stunning reception from fans worldwide to his move from Mercedes, however he has already admitted that he doesn’t expect to be challenging for pole position on Saturday.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight world championship in 2024 but McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite this year, with the papaya expected to have the quickest car. Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri competes at his home race this weekend.
Last year at the tricky Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Carlos Sainz claimed a famous win as he led home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc. Who will be victorious this Sunday?
Follow the Australian Grand Prix with The Independent
Qualifying start time!
After three fascinating practice sessions, we’re all set for qualifying this afternoon at a baking hot Albert Park!
Qualifying takes place at 5am (GMT), that’s 4pm local time.
Qualifying 10 minutes away!
So excited for this - the first qualifying session of the new season!
McLaren and Ferrari look to be the favourites for pole, but Max Verstappen and George Russell have also shown excellent speed throughout the three practice sessions.
It’s set to be very tight across the grid!
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari F1 are a ‘perfect match’ – but will results live up to the hype?
Nothing has ever motivated Lewis Hamilton more than the naysayers of this world. Where the sceptics see adversity, Hamilton sees opportunity. And last month, the seven-time world champion had a message for the doubters ahead of the most anticipated phase of his glittering Formula One career.
“Don’t ever compare me to anyone else,” he told Time. “I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different… I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife or kids. I’m focused on one thing and that’s winning.”
Has the Hamilton-Ferrari hype train caught you yet? If so, what drew you in? Was it the joyous scenes of week one, appearing in a black suit and Ferrari race gear in Maranello for the first time? Was it London, F1 75 Live, and an adoring British crowd? Or was it Bahrain, Milan, and now Melbourne, as the sight of F1’s joint-most successful driver in peerless scarlet red becomes the new reality?
Full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are ‘perfect match’ – but will results match the hype?
Carlos Sainz on Williams:
“I feel I’ve joined a team full of motivation, who want to bring the team back to the front. It was a good test in Abu Dhabi.
“We’ve had a strong winter, a positive test, are we going to be one second off the leaders? I don’t know. We want to show progress.
Lewis Hamilton on the pressure of racing for Ferrari:
“The pressure I’ve put on myself has been ten times higher than any pressure put upon me.
“I haven’t been made to feel any pressure, I know what I can deliver and it’s just getting my head down.
“No expectations this weekend, getting used to this new car. Ferrari power is new, different vibrations, different feel.”
Why Lando Norris has to win F1 title this year
Taking the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi at the final race of 2024, bringing home a first constructors’ title in 26 years for McLaren, brought up mixed emotions for cheerful chappy Lando Norris.
On one hand, it was pure elation. A member of the McLaren family for eight years, this meant as much to Norris as anyone else. He described it as a “perfect” end to the season, beating Ferrari to the championship by 14 points. And he’d need no invitation; he was going to get “hammered” later that night over the border in Bahrain.
Yet in the same breath, even amid joyous papaya-clad celebrations on the pit-wall, the boy from Bristol could not help but sample that bittersweet taste. “It’s been a special year,” he said over team radio, before adding: “And next year is going to be my year, too.”
Why Lando Norris knows there are now ‘no excuses’ – he has to win 2025 F1 title
Max Verstappen’s response to ‘doctored’ F1 Drive to Survive episode is exactly what you’d expect
Max Verstappen says he was “not surprised” to see a doctored clip of him appearing on the latest season of Drive to Survive.
The popular F1 docu-series has previously been boycotted by Verstappen, who refused to appear in his first title-winning season, due to Netflix’s tendency to manipulate storylines and drama.
On season seven, a clip of Verstappen’s cool-down room reaction to Lando Norris’s win in Miami is mixed in with his reaction at his home race in Zandvoort in the same scenario, showing a more despondent Verstappen, some three months later.
Full quotes below:
Verstappen’s response to ‘doctored’ F1 Drive to Survive is exactly what you’d expect
Lewis Hamilton admits racism in Serie A ‘crossed his mind’ before Ferrari F1 move
Lewis Hamilton has admitted that incidents of black footballers being racially abused in Italy did make him think twice when deciding to move to Ferrari this year.
The seven-time F1 world champion has switched to Ferrari after 12 years and six world titles at Mercedes. His first race in Scuderia red is at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.
Hamilton is also F1’s first and only black driver and has detailed in the past the “traumatising” racial abuse he has suffered, detailing in 2023 that he had bananas thrown at him and was repeatedly called the “n-word” at school. He was also racially abused at F1 testing in Barcelona in 2008.
Serie A footballers such as Mike Maignan and Moise Kean have been subject to racial abuse in the past and Hamilton did admit that racist chanting at Italian matches “crossed his mind” when making the decision to move to Ferrari last winter.
Lewis Hamilton admits racism in Serie A ‘crossed his mind’ before Ferrari F1 move
James Vowles: ‘This is why Williams and Carlos Sainz will be F1 title contenders again’
Two years into the project of a lifetime, James Vowles is keeping his ultra-focused head above the parapet.
Hunched over a table in his team’s hospitality unit, the Williams team principal is reflecting on a 2024 season of underachievement. In 24 races, his team recorded more crashes than points: 20 to 17. To say it was an expensive, energy-sapping campaign would be an understatement.
Yet ultimately, it does not matter. Nor does the upcoming 2025 season, even with Ferrari race winner Carlos Sainz, a coup of an acquisition, joining the team to partner Alex Albon.
Nearly all of Vowles’ attention is geared towards 2026; a year of new engine and chassis regulations and, as such, fresh opportunity at the front.
Read Kieran Jackson’s exclusive interview with the Williams boss:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments