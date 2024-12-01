Jump to content
When is the next F1 race? Abu Dhabi GP date and time

The last race of the season is looming

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 01 December 2024 11:35 EST
Max Verstappen reacts after sealing 2024 F1 title in Las Vegas

The last Formula One race of the season is just around the corner.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place next weekend to round off the 2024 calendar as the final part of a season-ending triple-header.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth world title in a row at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November and now Abu Dhabi awaits to mop up the final positions in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship.

Here is the calendar for the 2024 F1 season:

2024 F1 calendar

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

