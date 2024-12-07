F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and schedule as Lewis Hamilton targets pole position
F1 live updates ahead of qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit on the final weekend of the 2024 season
The 2024 F1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.
McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points in the battle to be constructors’ champions after Lando Norris’ shock penalty in Qatar meant the Scuderia narrowed the deficit in the standings. McLaren are looking to win the constructors’ title for the first time since 1998, while Ferrari have not won the teams’ crown since 2008.
This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s 246th and final grand prix for Mercedes. The seven-time world champion, who won six of his titles with the Silver Arrows, joins Ferrari in 2025 and will be looking to end his time with Mercedes on a high after a torrid weekend in Qatar.
Max Verstappen won last year’s race in Abu Dhabi and has won the last four grands prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, including the controversial finale to the 2021 season.
Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
Here are the start times for qualifying and the race:
All times GMT
Saturday 7 December
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 8 December
- Race: 1pm
Christian Horner hits back at Toto Wolff: ‘I’d rather be a terrier than a wolf’
Christian Horner has responded to Toto Wolff’s insult amid a feud between their drivers Max Verstappen and George Russell.
The Red Bull Team Principal hit out at the Mercedes driver for being “hysterical” at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Verstappen hit with a one-place demotion on the grid for blocking the Briton during qualifying.
And Wolff was left incensed by the remark and criticism of his driver, hitting back on a fiery Thursday at Yas Marina Circuit to label his colleague “a yapping little terrier”.
But Horner has laughed off the comment and claimed he would rather be a terrier than a wolf.
Christian Horner hits back at Toto Wolff: ‘I’d rather be a terrier than a wolf’
The Red Bull team principal came under fire from his Mercedes colleague over his remarks directed at George Russell after the Qatar Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas on F1 swansong: ‘This year has been the toughest of rides’
Exclusive interview:
Valtteri Bottas on F1 swansong: ‘This year has been the toughest of rides’
Bottas, who is Lewis Hamilton’s favourite ever teammate, will take to the start line for potentially the final time in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, after 12 years in F1. But, as he tells Kieran Jackson, he has no regrets
Lewis Hamilton’s farewell at Mercedes ends the greatest era in F1 history – but not in the way you think
The bemusement reverberated across the paddock. It is difficult not to overemphasise the brutal reaction the cut-throat Formula One circus – whether it be media, ex-drivers or fans – had in September 2012 when, to the astonishment of everyone, Lewis Hamilton decided to leave McLaren for Mercedes.
Even the wishes of his father and manager, Anthony, were ignored. As Jeremy Clarkson put it so tactlessly on a 2012 episode of Top Gear: “Is that not a bit like moving from Manchester United to West Ham?” And sorry Hammers fans – it was not a compliment.
Yet six world championships, 12 years and 84 grand prix victories later, Hamilton’s bold plunge into unchartered waters was his best-ever decision.
Full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes farewell ends the greatest F1 era – but not how you think
Hamilton races his final grand prix for Mercedes this weekend after six world championships, 12 years and 84 grand prix victories. But his Silver Arrows legacy goes beyond those numbers, as Kieran Jackson explains
Here are the driver standings - with just eight points separating Norris and Leclerc in the battle for second!
1. Max Verstappen - 429 points (champion)
2. Lando Norris - 349 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 341 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 291 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 272 points
6. George Russell - 235 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 211 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 68 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 37 points
11. Pierre Gasly - 36 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
21. Liam Lawson - 4 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
23. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
F1 signs new contract with Chinese Grand Prix
F1 has signed a new five-year deal with the Chinese Grand Prix, with the race staying on the calendar until 2030.
The Shanghai International Circuit only returned to the schedule this year after a five-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.
It was also the first year the race had a home driver, with Zhou Guanyu appearing in front of 200,000 fans. However, the Sauber driver won’t be participating next year after he was dropped for 2025.
Nonetheless, the race – which first appeared in 2004 – has signed an extension, with the sport’s fanbase in China climbing to over 150 million people.
Who could replace Sergio Perez in 2025 F1 seat at Red Bull?
Sergio Perez looks set to be on the way out from Formula One and Red Bull after a torrid 2024 campaign.
Various reports after Sunday’s race in Qatar state that Red Bull are set to move on from the 34-year-old after the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend, despite a contract which lasts until the end of the 2025 F1 season.
The Mexican’s seat has been shrouded in uncertainty for some time, as he languishes 277 points behind teammate Max Verstappen in the standings with one grand prix remaining. His poor form means Red Bull are guaranteed to finish third in the constructors’ championship, despite Verstappen’s drivers’ title triumph.
But who is the leading candidate to replace Perez at Red Bull? Will Christian Horner look within the team’s wider ecosystem or further afield on the grid?
The Independent takes a look at the candidates to replace Perez at Red Bull:
Who will replace Sergio Perez in 2025 F1 seat at Red Bull?
Perez looks to be on his way out of Red Bull ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend
Nico Rosberg, speaking to Sky Sports, about Hamilton vs Leclerc in 2025:
"If you take today, definitely Charles, he'll be on a similar level to George, the next level, and Lewis is just struggling at the moment and we don't know why.
“Today, Charles will beat him like George, but Lewis is the greatest of all time and can get back to his best and should be slightly ahead of Charles by the end of the year."
Christian Horner on Verstappen-Russell row:
“Max is a very straight-shooter. He tells the truth exactly what he feels,” Horner said at the team principals’ press conference.
“I believe 100 per cent what he said to be accurate.
“A lot has been made of it yesterday, it is pantomime season, we are getting ready for Christmas so maybe there is an element of end-of-term blues there.
“I don’t think it will have any effect on the grand prix itself.”
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet expecting first child
Verstappen, 27, and girlfriend Piquet, 35, have announced that they are expecting their first child together!
They captioned a joint post on Instagram: “Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way.
“We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.”
