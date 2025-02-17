F1 news LIVE: Star acts for F1 75 launch revealed as Ferrari release emotional Lewis Hamilton video
Follow all the latest news ahead of F1 75 Live on Tuesday night as the 2025 season draws closer
F1 have revealed that Take That will headline the 2025 season launch event, F1 75 Live, on Tuesday night in London.
The event, which launches the new season at The O2 Arena, will see all 10 teams and 20 drivers appear as each outfit unveils itd livery for the 2025 campaign. The season starts in just under a month, on 16 March in Australia.
Lewis Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut in Melbourne and the Scuderia will reveal their 2025 car on Wednesday at their base in Maranello.
Over the weekend, Ferrari also released an emotional behind-the-scenes video of Hamilton’s first few days at the team last month. The British driver is set to appear on Tuesday night in the capital.
F1 75 LIVE - start time:
The event will run from 8pm to 10pm (GMT) on Tuesday night, with drivers and team principals of all 10 teams – Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, Sauber, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Red Bull, and Williams – revealing their car liveries for the new season.
Each team will have just under 10 minutes each on stage, with the team’s car livery revealed to 15,000 fans inside the arena and interviews set to take place with drivers and team bosses.
F1 news - latest: F1 75 Live acts revealed!
The show will be hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, and will feature US country sensation Kane Brown, award-winning multi-platinum recording artist mgk, composer Brian Tyler’s Are We Dreaming, and the iconic British band Take That.
They will take to the stage for an unforgettable night of entertainment at London’s O2 Arena alongside all ten Formula 1 teams and twenty drivers to celebrate the sport’s 75th anniversary.
Jack Whitehall will also be joined throughout the night by familiar faces from F1TV Laura Winter, Ariana Bravo and Lawrence Barretto.
