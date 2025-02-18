F1 75 Live: Start time, who’s performing and how to watch 2025 season launch event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Formula 1 season will swing into life when the sport hosts a special 10-team launch event on Tuesday 18 February.

F1 announced last November that all 10 teams will be present at The O2 Arena in London for F1 75 Live – a nod to the sport’s 75-year anniversary. Tickets quickly sold out for the one-off event which will take place less than a month before the first race of the 2025 season in Australia on 16 March.

The event will run from 8pm to 10pm (GMT), with drivers and team principals of all 10 teams – Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, Sauber, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Red Bull, and Williams – expected to attend and reveal their car liveries for the new season.

Jack Whitehall has been announced as the show’s host, while Take That headlines the musical acts performing on Tuesday night.

Here is all the information you need to know ahead of F1 75 Live:

Who will be at F1 75 Live?

All 20 drivers, including six rookies with full-time seats, are expected to be present in east London on Tuesday 18 February.

Lewis Hamilton, who snubbed London’s last F1 event in 2017, is set to attend the event, which starts at 8pm (GMT). It finishes at 10pm.

Each team will have just under 10 minutes each on stage, with the team’s car livery revealed to 15,000 fans inside the arena and interviews set to take place with drivers and team bosses.

On Monday, British comedian Whitehall was confirmed as the show’s host. He said: “As soon as I heard about F1 75 Live at The O2 I knew I wanted to be involved. It promises to be a truly unique show, bringing together the cars and stars of Formula 1 with incredible global musicians and entertainment to celebrate 75 years of this incredible sport.

“I can’t wait to get on stage and bring the show to everyone at The O2 and those watching at home around the world!”

Take That will perform, as will Machine Gun Kelly (who endured an awkward moment with Martin Brundle at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix), country star Kane Brown and composer Brian Tyler, whose unique F1 theme tune has been streamed over 75 million times.

The event will be run by creative company BrianBurkeCreative, who put on the opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.

open image in gallery The O2 Arena will host F1 75 Live on Tuesday 18 February ( F1 )

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the event sold out in under an hour, with demand high ahead of the 2025 campaign. F1 chiefs also warned fans to be wary of buying ‘fraudulent’ tickets on unofficial resale websites.

Where can I watch it?

F1 will stream the whole event on their YouTube channel.

UK rights holder Sky Sports will broadcast the event, with programming on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 set to start at 8pm (GMT).

ESPN holds the rights to F1 in the United States and is the place to go to watch the event on TV stateside.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton is teammates with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari this year ( Twitter/X: @ScuderiaFerrari )

When are teams holding their launch events?

McLaren - Thursday 13 February (Silverstone)

Williams - Friday 14 February (Silverstone)

Haas - Sunday 16 February (Silverstone)

Ferrari - Wednesday 19 February (Maranello)

Aston Martin - Sunday 23 February (online)

Mercedes - Monday 24 February (online)

Alpine - TBA

Racing Bulls - TBA

Sauber - TBA

Red Bull - not staging team event

When is pre-season testing?

The official pre-season test takes place from Wednesday 26 February to Friday 28 February.

In line with previous years, the track will be open for eight hours each day, starting at 7am (GMT) and ending at 4pm (GMT).

The first race of the 2025 season, the Australian Grand Prix, is on Sunday 16 March (4am GMT).