The 2026 Formula 1 season is upon us and with just six weeks until the first race in Australia, the teams are now preparing for a campaign of unknowns.

New regulations this season mean it is a clean slate for all 11 teams, with Cadillac the first new team on the grid since Haas in 2016. Audi have also taken over Sauber, with Ford partnering with Red Bull to build their own engines.

McLaren won both world championships last year, with Lando Norris claiming his first drivers’ title. Yet this season, Mercedes are rumoured to be the frontrunners, though we won’t know anything until we see the cars out on track.

This week’s test behind-closed-doors in Barcelona is the first of three pre-season sessions for the teams, with official tests in Bahrain next month (11-13 February and 18-20 February). However, Williams won’t be present this week due to delays to their car.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first pre-season test.

What are the timings in Barcelona?

The private ‘shakedown’ event for the teams will take place over five days, Monday-Friday, starting at 8am (GMT) and finishing at 5pm (GMT), with a one-hour lunch break at midday (GMT).

With eight hours of running a day, and teams able to run on a maximum of three days, teams could gather up to 24 hours of invaluable data for the season ahead.

Where can I watch it?

As it is a private event, the test will not be broadcast or streamed on TV or online.

However, Sky Sports F1’s YouTube channel will show brief highlights every night at 9pm, with F1’s usual set of cameras present at the Barcelona circuit.

The FIA have confirmed that lap times will be published at the end of each day, too.

What are the pre-season dates?

After Barcelona, there will then be two official pre-season tests in Bahrain on 11-13 February and 18-20 February.

The 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.