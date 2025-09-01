Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

When is the next F1 race? Italian GP 2025 schedule and how to watch Monza race

F1 heads back to the much-loved Monza, home of Ferrari, for round 16 of the 2025 season

Kieran Jackson
Monday 01 September 2025 10:55 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Lewis Hamilton reacts after crashing out of Dutch GP

F1 returns to the home of Ferrari, Monza, for the Italian Grand Prix and round 16 of the 2025 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri won last time out in Zandvoort in what could be a season-defining moment in the world championship, with Lando Norris retiring from second place due to a mechanical issue. As a result, the Australian holds a healthy 34-point lead over his McLaren teammate with just nine races to go.

READ: After cruel F1 title blow, Lando Norris must now change the habit of a lifetime

Meanwhile, Ferrari endured a Dutch Grand Prix to forget with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out. Both drivers will be looking to bounce back at the Scuderia’s home track, where the Monegasque won in memorable scenes last year.

However, Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty to contend with for Sunday’s race due to a yellow-flag infringement prior to the race in Zandvoort. Elsewhere, Max Verstappen finished second at his home race and will be eyeing another podium in northern Italy.

Follow live coverage of the Italian Grand Prix with The Independent

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

All times BST

Friday 5 September

  • Free practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 6 September

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 7 September

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Monza on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Italian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 heads back to Monza for round 16 of the 2025 F1 season
F1 heads back to Monza for round 16 of the 2025 F1 season (Getty Images)

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 309 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 205 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 184 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 64 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 37 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points

17. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 584 points

2. Ferrari - 260 points

3. Mercedes - 248 points

4. Red Bull - 214 points

5. Williams - 80 points

6. Aston Martin - 62 points

7. Racing Bulls - 60 points

8. Sauber - 51 points

9. Haas - 44 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

