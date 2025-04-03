Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

F1 Japan GP LIVE: Yuki Tsunoda set to make Red Bull debut at home race in Suzuka

Follow all the latest updates from Suzuka with Tsunoda now partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Thursday 03 April 2025 12:01 EDT
Comments
Red Bull call-up 'could not be better' - Tsunoda

F1 returns to Japan next as Suzuka hosts the Japanese Grand Prix and round three of the 2025 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri won the last race in China, as he looks to take the title fight to McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has an eight-point lead to Max Verstappen in the world championship.

EXCLUSIVE: Yuki Tsunoda on F1 change which kept Red Bull dream alive

Ferrari will be looking to bounce back after both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the race in China due to two technical infringements.

Yet the biggest story heading into the weekend is home hero Yuki Tsunoda making his debut for Red Bull, after Christian Horner decided to drop Liam Lawson to the junior team following just two races. How will Tsunoda fare in his place?

Follow latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent

What are the timings in Suzuka?

All times BST

Friday 4 April

  • Free practice 1: 3:30am
  • Free practice 2: 7am

Saturday 5 April

  • Free practice 3: 3:30am
  • Qualifying: 7am

Sunday 6 April

  • Race: 6am
Tsunoda will race for Red Bull in front of his home fans at Suzuka on Sunday
Tsunoda will race for Red Bull in front of his home fans at Suzuka on Sunday (Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson3 April 2025 16:49

Max Verstappen stands by reaction to Liam Lawson’s Red Bull F1 axe: ‘I liked the comment’

Max Verstappen has admitted his “like” of a social media post criticising Red Bull’s decision to drop Liam Lawson was “not a mistake”, ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Lawson was dropped after a torrid first two races of the season in Australia and China, with Yuki Tsunoda picked to replace him. Lawson drops back down to the junior team, Racing Bulls, while Tsunoda makes his Red Bull debut at his home race in Suzuka this weekend.

Yet Verstappen raised eyebrows last week when he liked an Instagram post by ex-F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, which stated Red Bull’s decision to drop Lawson was “closer to bullying or a panic move.”

Verstappen, who is eyeing a fifth straight world championship this year, refused to elaborate further on his opinion on the early-season driver swap – other than to confirm that his Instagram like was “not a mistake.”

Full story below:

Verstappen stands by reaction to Lawson’s Red Bull F1 axe: ‘I liked the comment’

Verstappen liked a social media post criticising Red Bull’s decision to drop Lawson after just two races
Kieran Jackson3 April 2025 17:06

EXCLUSIVE: Yuki Tsunoda on F1 change which kept Red Bull dream alive

It was the straw which broke the camel’s back for Yuki Tsunoda in Formula One: a final unleashing of road rage, with sparks flying on the asphalt and over the airwaves.

Disgruntled over a late-race position swap at last year’s season-opener in Bahrain, Tsunoda was eager to vent his exasperation after the race concluded. As cars trundled aimlessly back to the pits, Tsunoda divebombed his teammate Daniel Ricciardo before swerving erratically – and dangerously – towards the second RB car. “Yeah thanks guys,” Tsunoda ranted, sarcastically, over team radio. “I appreciate it.”

Ricciardo, generally not one to lose his cool, momentarily did: “What the f*** is wrong? I’ll save it... f***ing helmet.”

It is the instance of immaturity Tsunoda himself brings up, at the end of a 15-minute conversation with The Independent, which flicked a switch in his mind: the fiery blow-ups could not continue.

Yuki Tsunoda: ‘I had to change after Ricciardo rant – otherwise I wouldn’t be in F1’

Exclusive interview: Max Verstappen’s new teammate, who makes his Red Bull debut at his home race in Japan this weekend, speaks to Kieran Jackson about the moment which shifted his F1 career trajectory
Kieran Jackson3 April 2025 16:58

Lewis Hamilton dismissed claims he has 'lost faith' in Ferrari as 'complete nonsense'

“I saw something asking whether I was losing faith in the team which is complete rubbish,” Hamilton said in Japan.

“I have absolute 100 per cent faith in this team.”

Full quotes below:

Lewis Hamilton slams claim he’s ‘lost faith’ in Ferrari as ‘complete rubbish’

Hamilton won the China sprint race but was disqualified from the grand prix after his car failed a check
Kieran Jackson3 April 2025 16:53

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson3 April 2025 16:47

