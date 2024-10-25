F1 2025 grid: Who are the drivers racing next season?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The 2025 F1 season starts on Sunday 16 March at Albert Park in Australia.

It will be another 24-race season and there will be no new races in the calendar. However, there are a host of new drivers at fresh teams.

The biggest change is of course Lewis Hamilton’s mega-move to Ferrari, with Italian teen Kimi Antonelli replacing Hamilton at Mercedes. Carlos Sainz has joined Alex Albon at Williams.

British teenager Ollie Bearman has been promoted to a race seat at Haas, with Esteban Ocon partnering him having left Alpine. Jack Doohan has taken Ocon’s place while at Sauber, Nico Hulkenberg has taken one seat with the second yet to be confirmed.

Here is the 2025 driver line-up as it stands:

What is the driver line-up for 2025?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

MERCEDES

George Russell

Kimi Antonelli

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

ALPINE

Pierre Gasly

Jack Doohan

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz

RB

Yuki Tsunoda

Liam Lawson (TBA)

SAUBER

Nico Hulkenberg

TBC

HAAS

Esteban Ocon

Ollie Bearman

*italics represents new seat

Ollie Bearman will race for Haas next season ( PA Wire )

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 26-28 February

ROUND 1 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 14-16 March

ROUND 2 - CHINA

Shanghai International Circuit - 21-23 March

ROUND 3 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April

ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December