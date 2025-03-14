F1 Australian GP LIVE: Practice start time, schedule and updates as Lewis Hamilton debuts for Ferrari
Follow live updates as Hamilton makes his first race weekend track outing for Ferrari in Melbourne
The first race of the 2025 F1 season is upon us as Australia returns to host the season-opening grand prix for the first time in six years.
All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he makes his debut in the famous Ferrari red this weekend following a stunning reception from fans worldwide to his move from Mercedes.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight world championship in 2024 but McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite this year, with the papaya expected to have the quickest car. Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri competes at his home race this weekend.
Last year at the tricky Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Carlos Sainz claimed a famous win as he led home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc. Who will be victorious this Sunday?
Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent as we count down to the Australian Grand Prix
Toto Wolff repsonds to Verstappen links
More from Toto, who says: “I don't flirt outside if I am in a good relationship. At the moment that (a move for Verstappen) is not on the radar.
"I don't like to shift my concentration away from these guys (Russell and Antonelli). I'm someone who sticks to what he says and this is the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes. I have no other reasons to doubt that."
Following Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari, Russell will enter a campaign as Mercedes' lead driver for the first time in his career.
And when quizzed about Russell's next deal, Wolff continued: "We had a chat a few weeks ago about when the right timing would be to liaise.
"We're going to find some time, I guess before the summer. We will do that in a timely manner, without disrupting the season."
Australian Grand Prix statistics
Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park:
Lap distance: 5.278km. Total distance: 306.124km (58 laps)
2024 pole position: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) one minute 15.915 seconds.
2024 winner: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Race lap record: Sergio Perez (Red Bull), 1:20.235 - 2023.
NOTE: The circuit was shortened by 28 metres, with two turns taken out and seven corners modified, in 2022.
Start time: 0400 GMT (1500 local)
Toto Wolff repsonds to Verstappen links
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed Max Verstappen is no longer on his radar and said he is ready to open talks with George Russell over a contract extension.
Wolff attempted to lure Verstappen to Mercedes as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton last year before the four-time world champion elected to stay at Red Bull.
Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli was instead promoted from the team's junior ranks alongside Russell for the new season which starts in Australia on Sunday.
Russell, 27, is entering his fourth season with Mercedes but his current deal is due to expire at the end of the year, leaving room for Wolff to make a play for Verstappen.
However, speaking in Melbourne ahead of Sunday's curtain-raiser, Wolff said: "We need to concentrate on our driver line-up.”
Lewis Hamilton on the pressure of racing for Ferrari:
“The pressure I’ve put on myself has been ten times higher than any pressure put upon me.
“I haven’t been made to feel any pressure, I know what I can deliver and it’s just getting my head down.
“No expectations this weekend, getting used to this new car. Ferrari power is new, different vibrations, different feel.”
Oscar Piastri on potential home win this weekend:
“We’ll see. No one knows what to expect, testing went pretty well and we’re pretty happy with how it went, Melbourne is different to Bahrain.
“Different every hour by the look of things, it’ll be an interesting weekend.
“We’re expecting to be at the front, whether it’s the pointy end we’ll see. “
Jack Doohan on first home race:
“I’m super keen to get on the track, get to tomorrow, it’s been a long time since Abu Dhabi.
“To enjoy each time I’m on track, work hard with the team, deliver on track with whatever the car’s potential so far.”
Taking the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi at the final race of 2024, bringing home a first constructors’ title in 26 years for McLaren, brought up mixed emotions for cheerful chappy Lando Norris.
On one hand, it was pure elation. A member of the McLaren family for eight years, this meant as much to Norris as anyone else. He described it as a “perfect” end to the season, beating Ferrari to the championship by 14 points. And he’d need no invitation; he was going to get “hammered” later that night over the border in Bahrain.
Yet in the same breath, even amid joyous papaya-clad celebrations on the pit-wall, the boy from Bristol could not help but sample that bittersweet taste. “It’s been a special year,” he said over team radio, before adding: “And next year is going to be my year, too.”
Why Lando Norris knows there are now ‘no excuses’ – he has to win 2025 F1 title
Lewis Hamilton on six rookies this year:
“I remember the excitement, might not be the same for Kimi, being on track with Schumacher ahead of me, just followed him for as many laps until he came in. It’s very surreal and hard to believe it’s true, hard to believe what you’re seeing.
When I see the youngsters coming through, try to set a good example in what I do. I want to protect them from the bombardment they will experience, it can be a cruel world.
“They just need time, diamonds are created over time. I hope they have time and space to grow, be themselves, not have to conform and rush.
“Some drivers come in and are booted out straight away, I hope they’re given time. We all make mistakes in our life but we do it in front of the world. I hope you can take it easy on the youngsters, take it out on us!”
