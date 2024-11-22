Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Formula One is reportedly in talks with General Motors about an 11th team joining the grid in 2026.

F1 rejected Andretti’s bid in partnership with GM earlier this year, but did say a new offer for 2028 would be considered.

Yet Sky Sports News understands that, with Andretti out of the picture, a GM entry led by businessman Dan Towriss is being considered for an entry into the sport as early as 2026.

Towriss and GM are holding talks with key F1 stakeholders at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff spoke about the prospect of an 11th team joining on Thursday in Vegas, saying: “We have an obligation, a statutory obligation as directors, to present the standpoint that is the best for our company and for our employees, and we’ve done that in the past.

"I think if a team can add to the championship, particularly if GM decides to come in as a team owner, that is a different story. And as long as it is creative, that means we’re growing the popularity of the sport, we’re growing the revenue of the sport, then no team will be ever against it. So I’m putting my hope in there.

"No one from Andretti or Andretti Global or whatever the name will be has ever spoken to me a single sentence in presentation of what the creative part is. But they don’t need to because the teams don’t decide.

"It is the commercial rights holder, with the FIA. We have no say. We can have an opinion, like I’m having here now.

“It’s just if I want to be invited to a party and going to the party, I’m sitting down on the table and telling who I am and why I’m really good fun and sitting here and everybody will enjoy my presence.

open image in gallery Dan Towriss (left) is in talks with F1 stakeholders this weekend in Las Vegas ( Getty Images for HBO )

"That hasn’t happened but that’s now my personal point of view - not a professional, because there’s nothing we can do, nothing we can say.

"And I don’t know the people. I’ve obviously spoken to Mario [Andrett]. Yeah, I’ve spoken to Mario once. I didn’t speak to his son. I didn’t speak to any other people that are behind that. I don’t know who they are. So I know GM. GM is great."

The majority of F1 teams have, previously, been opposed to an 11th team entering the sport on the grounds it commercially lessens their value and income.

New engine and chassis regulations come into play in 2026 and it is also the year that Audi officially enter the sport.