Esteban Ocon axed by Alpine for final race of 2024 F1 season in Abu Dhabi
The Frenchman will not take part in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as his time at Alpine ends
Esteban Ocon has been dropped by Alpine for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – with F1 rookie Jack Doohan replacing him.
Ocon, who has been a driver for the French team since the 2020 season, joins Haas next year and was expected to see out his five years at Alpine next week.
Yet after crashing out on lap one of the Qatar GP, Ocon’s time at Alpine has been stopped a race early with Doohan – who will race for Alpine alongside Pierre Gasly in 2025 – stepping in for the final race of the season.
Speculation is rife that Ocon will take part in the post-season test for Haas at the Yas Marina Circuit after a request from the driver to Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore.
While that request is believed to have been granted, as a result, Alpine have opted to send their current reserve driver Doohan into the cockpit a race early.
More to follow…
