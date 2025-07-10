Christian Horner sacked live: Ex-Red Bull chief speaks out on shock F1 exit after texts scandal and power struggle
Horner, who oversaw a period of tremendous success at the F1 team, has been relieved of his duties
Christian Horner has been relieved of his duties as Red Bull’s Formula One team principal on Wednesday morning.
The Red Bull chief had led the team since its inception in 2005, guiding them to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ championships. However, just one year after a personal scandal involving alleged “inappropriate behaviour” with a female colleague – an accusation Horner was cleared of twice – the 51-year-old lost his job on Wednesday morning.
Horner, who is married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, has been replaced by Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing. Mekies was previously the team principal at sister team Racing Bulls. Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, said in a statement: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”
Red Bull endured a race to forget at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, and the team are now a distant fourth in the constructors’ standings, but this announcement still comes as a shock to the team at Milton Keynes and the whole F1 paddock. Horner was the longest-serving team boss in F1 and guided Red Bull to 124 grand prix victories during his time in charge.
Max Verstappen, who won all four of his world titles under Horner at Red Bull, posted on Instagram: “From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!”
Follow all the latest updates on this breaking news story below
Inside the power struggle at heart of Christian Horner exit – and what it means for Max Verstappen’s F1 future
For a team very much accustomed to shock announcements, this was the bombshell to end all bombshells from Red Bull. After giving an emotional farewell to stunned staff at the team’s HQ at around 10am, Christian Horner drove away from the Milton Keynes campus – the site he built from the bottom-up – for the last time on Wednesday morning.
Horner’s exit after two decades as Red Bull Racing’s team principal, and later F1 CEO, would not have been earth-shattering at the start of last season. Division in the sport’s top outfit, in the wake of allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” levelled at Horner from a female colleague, was well documented.
Yet the embattled team boss was cleared, twice, and he was at the forefront as his star driver Max Verstappen won a fourth consecutive world championship. On the face of it, it seemed Horner had weaved his way through the storm and come out the other side, perhaps stronger than ever.
But for this news to come now, halfway through the 2025 season, has come as a shock to the whole paddock. The sport’s longest-serving team boss, who never missed a race in two decades, will not be present in the paddock in Belgium later this month for the first time since the 2004 Brazilian Grand Prix, at least in an official capacity.
Kieran Jackson analyses Christian Horner’s exit:
Inside the power struggle at the heart of Christian Horner’s Red Bull exit
Max Verstappen posts first message since Christian Horner sacking
Max Verstappen has thanked Christian Horner in the world champion’s first public message since the Red Bull boss was sacked earlier this morning.
Verstappen was given his first drive by Horner as a teenager and he has won four F1 titles while working under him at Red Bull.
He posted on Instagram: “From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!”
Christian Horner breaks silence on Red Bull exit after ‘special F1 journey’
Christian Horner has broken his silence after being dismissed by Red Bull during the 2025 F1 season after more than two decades in charge.
The former Red Bull team principal’s emotional farewell speech at the team’s HQ in Milton Keynes was leaked online, with hundreds in attendance giving the 51-year-old a standing ovation after his shock departure.
And Horner has outlined how he achieved “accolades we never dreamed possible” and thanked both his team and rivals for enabling “a special journey,” which included guiding Max Verstappen to four world titles, a partnership the Dutch driver had acknowledged after paying tribute to his former boss.
Christian Horner breaks silence on Red Bull exit after ‘special journey’
Will Max Verstappen be the next to leave Red Bull?
Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen insisted on Wednesday that his driver is committed to the team. The 27-year-old has not driven outside the Red Bull family since his F1 debut for sister team Toro Rosso in 2015.
Verstappen has repeatedly reiterated his short-term commitment to Red Bull, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made it known recently that he is keeping an eye on the prospect of signing the Dutchman.
Verstappen’s arch rival, George Russell, only has a contract in place at Mercedes until the end of the season.
Red Bull's statement after firing Christian Horner
Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, said in a statement: "We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.
“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.
“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How sacked Red Bull F1 boss became embroiled in scandal
Christian Horner was sensationally sacked as Red Bull F1 boss on Wednesday morning.
The 51-year-old has been in charge of the team since its inception in Formula One in 2005, leading them to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ crowns.
But just one year on from the personal scandal involving alleged “inappropriate behaviour” with a female colleague – an accusation he was cleared of twice – Horner has on Wednesday morning lost his job.
Horner, who is married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, has been replaced as CEO of Red Bull Racing by Laurent Mekies, formerly the team principal at sister team Racing Bulls.
Here is a timeline of how the allegations last year played out.
Horner allegations timeline: How sacked Red Bull F1 boss became embroiled in scandal
Christian Horner's shock exit 'not completely out of the blue'
Reuters have reported there was no immediate comment from Christian Horner, whose contract at Red Bull had been due to run until 2030.
Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle said Horner told him "no reason was given" for being replaced.
"It is not completely out of the blue, given the problems in the team," said Brundle. "I believe it's performance-related as well. It perhaps makes it more likely that Verstappen will stay there -- I think that became quite personal."
Max Verstappen’s F1 future predicted by Martin Brundle after Christian Horner dismissed by Red Bull
Martin Brundle believes Max Verstappen is likely to stay at Red Bull next season following the news that Christian Horner has been relieved of his duties as the team’s F1 CEO.
“I can only surmise it means it’s more likely he stays at this moment,” Brundle told Sky Sports News.
“It remains to be seen. Every point Max has through his own genius driving is in a Red Bull car. They’re debuting their own engine [with Ford] for the first time next year. which is going to be the biggest change in Formula 1 history.
“We know that Max has an exit clause based on where he is in the world championship at the end of this month.”
Christian Horner’s emotional farewell speech at Red Bull leaked: ‘I’ve fought hard’
Christian Horner admits he was “shocked” when he learned of his Red Bull exit as his farewell speech to employees was leaked on Wednesday.
Horner, the team principal at Red Bull Racing for 20 years, was relieved of his duties by Red Bull’s parent company on Wednesday morning in a surprise announcement.
The 51-year-old, who guided Red Bull from their inception in F1 to a championship-winning force, addressed employees at the team’s HQ in Milton Keynes and was visibly emotional.
Christian Horner’s emotional farewell speech at Red Bull leaked: ‘I’ve fought hard’
Racing Bulls announce new team principal as reshuffle continues
Racing Bulls have named Alan Permane as their new team principal after Laurent Mekies took the place of Christian Horner at Red Bull.
"I feel very honoured to take on the role as team principal and would like to thank Oliver and Helmut for the trust they have shown in me,” he said.
"I am looking forward to working with Peter [Bayer, CEO] to continue the good work that both him and Laurent have done in taking this team forward."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments