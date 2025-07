Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner has been the figurehead at Red Bull Racing since its inception in 2005. His absence will leave a void at one of Formula One’s frontrunning teams.

Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull F1 CEO on Wednesday in a shock announcement. The 51-year-old won six constructors’ and eight drivers’ titles with the team but fell out with sections of senior management towards the end of his tenure.

Laurent Mekies, formerly of Ferrari and the FIA, has been promoted from his role of team principal at sister Racing Bulls to replace Horner at the main Red Bull team. Horner is still technically an employee at Red Bull while a substantial pay-out is negotiated, given his five-year contract.

open image in gallery Christian Horner, 51, was at Red Bull for more than 20 years ( Getty Images )

But what could be on the horizon next for Horner who, at 51, still has many years ahead of him in the sport he loves. If he wants to remain in F1, that is.

The Independent takes a look at six options for the axed F1 boss:

Ferrari

This would be the most high-profile team principal ‘move’ in F1 history.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann is a known admirer of Horner and the Englishman was linked to the Scuderia – amid question marks surrounding under-pressure team boss Fred Vasseur – only last month.

“It’s always flattering being associated with other teams, particularly teams like Ferrari,” Horner said of the rumours last month. “But no, I’m not going anywhere… I’ve been here [Red Bull] 21 years and don’t have any intention of being anywhere else.”

But what about now? Much depends on Ferrari’s form in the second half of the season. Vasseur is a man with a point to prove, given the Scuderia are yet to win a race and star signing Lewis Hamilton has not claimed a podium in his first 12 races.

If Ferrari’s form continues to plummet, could Elkann make a big-money swoop? Horner obviously comes with a fair bit of baggage and would likely have to relocate his wife Geri and his family to Maranello in Italy, which seems like a big snag.

But the lure of the sport’s most fabled team is tough to turn down. Tougher still with no Red Bull-sized obstacle in the way.

open image in gallery Ferrari chairman John Elkann (right) is an admirer of Horner ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Could Horner replace Fred Vasseur (left) at Ferrari? ( Getty Images )

Alpine

“20 years at the top says it all, a competitor on the track but also a friend off track,” said Alpine kingmaker Flavio Briatore, in tribute to Horner on Instagram on Wednesday. “Wishing you all the best on your next adventure.”

Could that next adventure be Alpine? The Enstone-based team – close to Horner’s home in rural Oxfordshire – are technically in need of a formal team principal. Someone with experience in launching a team to the front-of-the-grid. Horner definitely ticks that box.

It would be quite the undertaking for Horner. Alpine are using Mercedes engines from next year – Horner in partnership with Toto Wolff, that would be quite something – and are in disarray with their second driver at the moment. That is an issue Horner knows all too well.

At present, however, should Horner want to quickly return to the F1 paddock, Alpine feels the most obvious route.

open image in gallery Horner has long been friends with Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore ( Getty Images )

Aston Martin

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is an ambitious man. His lofty sights persuaded Adrian Newey to join the Silverstone-based outfit this year, with an eye on next year’s change of regulations.

Horner and Newey remained amicable throughout the star designer’s exit last year. A reunion is not completely unfathomable.

The bigger issue for Aston, if they target Horner, is their known pursuit of Verstappen. Given the Dutchman’s dad, Jos, was keen to see the back of Horner at Red Bull, it is highly unlikely a driver-team boss reunion could occur in British racing green.

open image in gallery Could Horner reunite with Adrian Newey at Aston Martin? ( Getty Images )

FIA

The role of F1 chief executive is taken by ex-Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali currently; the Italian is well-liked and has a contract in place until 2029.

But how about the sport’s highly criticised governing body? It is too late for Horner to launch a bid to become FIA president at the end of the year, with Tim Mayer running against divisive incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

However, a role within the F1-sphere of the FIA may be handy to get the FIA on a level footing again. That being said, it would not get Horner’s ultra-competitive juices flowing.

TV/Media

Throughout his time at Red Bull, Horner was a master at controlling the narrative in front of the TV cameras and in the press room with journalists. It is an area of the job he excelled in.

With forthright opinions and amusing soundbites in abundance, Horner would arguably be a coup for Sky Sports or any other broadcaster keen to employ him.

Though a ‘marmite’ figure among the sport’s fanbase, Horner’s role as a pantomime villain on Netflix’s Drive to Survive shows how people engage with the content he provides, even if they disagree with his sentiments. Again, though, his instincts for winning would be curtailed.

open image in gallery Horner could look to pursue a career in TV ( Getty Images )

Nothing

At least until the end of this season, it feels likely that Horner will take a step back from the sport.

The 51-year-old famously never missed a race in 20 years. With a young family, Horner is likely to spend some well-earned time away from Formula One, watching the season’s trials and tribulations from afar.

Don’t be surprised if he’ll be plotting, however, for his next route back into the globe-trotting circus he adores.