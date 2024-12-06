Christian Horner: Max Verstappen’s row with George Russell is a pantomime

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christian Horner described George Russell’s spat with Max Verstappen as “pantomime season” before hitting back at Toto Wolff.

Russell escalated his war of words with the Dutchman on Thursday, following their row in Qatar last weekend, by calling Verstappen a bully and saying someone needs to stand up to him.

The British driver also accused the four-time world champion of threatening to put him “on your f*****g head in the wall”, a claim Verstappen told Dutch media was not true.

Verstappen stood by his stance that he found Russell’s attempts to get him a penalty in Qatar unacceptable.

Horner is confident that the spat will not spill over onto the track.

“Max is a very straight-shooter. He tells the truth exactly what he feels,” Horner said at the team principals’ press conference.

“I believe 100 per cent what he said to be accurate.

“A lot has been made of it yesterday, it is pantomime season, we are getting ready for Christmas so maybe there is an element of end-of-term blues there.

“I don’t think it will have any effect on the grand prix itself.”

Russell was supported at his media session on Thursday by Mercedes team principal Wolff, who took aim at Horner by labelling his Red Bull counterpart as “a yapping little terrier”.

Horner responded to those comments, saying: “I love terriers! I think they are great dogs, I’ve had four of them.

“The great thing about terriers is that they are tremendously loyal. To be called a terrier, is that such a bad thing?

“They are not afraid of having a go at the bigger dogs. I’d rather be a terrier than a wolf maybe!

“Toto is quite dramatic as we all know. Toto likes to talk a lot but that is the way it is.

“There is sort of a love-hate relationship where Toto loves to hate me.”