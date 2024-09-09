Design guru Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be confirmed on Tuesday

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Adrian Newey’s transfer to Aston Martin is set to be made official at the British Formula One team’s Silverstone base on Tuesday.

Newey, who is widely considered the greatest technical mastermind of his generation, is understood to have agreed a deal to join Aston Martin following his departure from Red Bull.

The 65-year-old Briton’s sudden decision to end his near two-decade association with Red Bull sparked a bidding war for his services – with Ferrari among those interested in landing the man who has played a significant role in 13 drivers’ world championships and a dozen constructors’ titles with three different teams.

But it is believed Newey has elected to join Aston Martin in a move which could see him earn in the region of £20million a year.

Aston Martin’s ambitious billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll has bankrolled Newey’s signing in a move he hopes will execute his world championship dream.

At Aston Martin, Newey – who will be free to start work next season – will team up with Stroll’s 25-year-old son, Lance, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, 43, who is under contract until the end of 2026.

The announcement is likely to come as a blow to Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, who called on compatriot Newey to join him at the Italian team next year, claiming it would be a “privilege” to work with him.

Newey’s first championship success arrived back in 1992 when Nigel Mansell crushed the opposition in his all-conquering Williams.

Titles for Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve followed for the British team before Newey was persuaded by Ron Dennis to move to McLaren in 1997. One year after Newey joined, and Mika Hakkinen was celebrating the first of successive titles.

By 2006, Newey had established himself as the most sought-after mind in the sport and Christian Horner wasted no time in persuading Red Bull’s billionaire founder Dietrich Mateschitz to open his cheque book.

Newey helped transform Red Bull from an energy drinks company into an F1 tour de force – with Sebastian Vettel sweeping all before him to land four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013.

Although Mercedes mastered the next set of regulations, a Newey-inspired Red Bull fought back to reclaim their spot at motor racing’s summit, with Max Verstappen taking the 2021 title before storming to the next two championships.

Verstappen had looked on course to waltz a fourth consecutive title this season but the Dutchman has seen his lead reduced to 62 points with eight races remaining.

Horner was recently forced to deny that Newey’s departure, announced in May, has contributed to Red Bull’s recent slump, which leaves Verstappen heading to this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku without a win from his last six appearances.