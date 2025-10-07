Given Vitamix’s reputation, this model is sure to do everything it says it’s going to do, and do it better than you can imagine. Having tested a different model in the past, it’s true that the brand’s blenders put other machines to the shade.

It has four blending programs, and it’ll make soups and smoothies in seconds. But we’re sure that more difficult jobs will be no match for the machine, including preparing your own pure nut butters and blitzing ice. Best of all, it has Vitamix’s signature self-cleaning technology, meaning you only need to add a drop of dish soap and the blender will clean itself in less than 60 seconds — no need to disassemble.

At 64oz, this blender is a sufficient size for making soups, ice cream and smoothies, while still being small enough to sit on the countertop. Overall, it’s a great all-rounder for anyone looking to buy their first blender or upgrade an old one. Best of all, it’s been reduced to its lowest-ever price.