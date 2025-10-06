The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Vitamix’s blender has been reduced lowest-ever price in the Amazon Prime Day sale
You can save $260 on the powerful blender
A quality blender is a must-have if you want to make your own smoothies, milkshakes, and soups. Vitamix is a market-leading brand, but its appliances are definitely an investment. If the price has put you off in the past, you’ll want to check out these Amazon Prime Day deals.
When we’ve tested Vitamix blenders, they’ve passed with flying colors, making quick work of blending not just fruits and vegetables but grinding coffee beans and crushing ice. While that exact model we praised, the Vitamix A2500i, isn’t on sale, there are three blenders available for a fraction of the price: the 5200 blender (was $469.99, now $349.95, Amazon.com), the ascent series X3 (was $649.95, now $429.95, Amazon.com), and propel series 750 (was $629.95, now $369.95, Amazon.com). The latter of which has been reduced to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.
Vitamix propel series 750 blender
Given Vitamix’s reputation, this model is sure to do everything it says it’s going to do, and do it better than you can imagine. Having tested a different model in the past, it’s true that the brand’s blenders put other machines to the shade.
It has four blending programs, and it’ll make soups and smoothies in seconds. But we’re sure that more difficult jobs will be no match for the machine, including preparing your own pure nut butters and blitzing ice. Best of all, it has Vitamix’s signature self-cleaning technology, meaning you only need to add a drop of dish soap and the blender will clean itself in less than 60 seconds — no need to disassemble.
At 64oz, this blender is a sufficient size for making soups, ice cream and smoothies, while still being small enough to sit on the countertop. Overall, it’s a great all-rounder for anyone looking to buy their first blender or upgrade an old one. Best of all, it’s been reduced to its lowest-ever price.