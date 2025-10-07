The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Shark’s viral airwrap alternative plummets to lowest-ever price
The hair tool is more powerful at drying hair than Dyson’s airwrap
If the Dyson airwrap has been on your wishlist for some time, but you can’t justify the cost, I’ve got the next best thing: Shark flexstyle multi-styler. The hair tool allows you to achieve a glossy, bouncy blow-dry. And it’s just been reduced by $120 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, making it $369 cheaper than the airwrap.
Shark’s hair tool has been designed to combine five hair tools in one sleek device, taking the place of your hair dryer, curler, hot brush, diffuser, and — to a certain extent — straighteners. So you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.
In order to benefit from the deal, you do need to be a Prime member (if you’re not already, I’d recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial today).
Shark flexstyle air styling and drying system
Shark’s flexstyle system is designed to take hair from wet to styled in one session. Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester put the Shark flexstyle up against the Dyson airwrap, and wrote: “When it comes down to drying alone, Shark’s flexstyle is a clear winner, thanks to its ability to turn into a powerful, fast-drying and fully-functioning hairdryer, complete with a style concentrator and diffuser.”
The rounded bristle brush attachment of the Shark hair tool also offers more grip and volume compared to the smaller size brush attachment that comes with the Dyson airwrap.
That’s not all. Shark’s flexstyle also features the same coanda technology as Dyson, meaning curls are created with air in the 1.25 curling barrel rather than heat — helping to reduce heat damage. While hair needs a little more help getting around the barrels, the curls created are just as defined as they are when using Dyson’s airwrap.
All in all, it’s an impressive hair tool that has been reduced to its lowest-ever price. Snap it up now before it’s too late.