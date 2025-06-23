Walmart has announced when it will restock the Nintendo Switch 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve been searching desperately for the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s time to mark your calendars. Walmart has confirmed the exact date and time you’ll be able to buy the console online, and you don’t have long to wait.

Since launch, the Switch 2 has been flying off the shelves. In the U.S. alone, Nintendo sold 1.1 million units during launch week, breaking the PlayStation 4’s long-standing debut record. Globally, it racked up 3.5 million sales in just four days, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo console of all time.

It’s been near-impossible to find in stock ever since. Most drops sell out within minutes, and Walmart’s restock isn’t likely to be any different. If you’ve been refreshing product pages for weeks, or are just fed up watching everyone else play, this might finally be your chance.

Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World: $499, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Walmart has announced it will be restocking both the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console and the Mario Kart World bundle on Wednesday 25 June. Paid Walmart+ members will have access one hour earlier than everyone else.

The early access drop kicks off at 9pm ET. While Walmart hasn’t officially revealed when it’ll open to the general public, it’s likely to be 10pm ET, assuming any stock is left. The bundle includes the Nintendo Switch 2 and a copy of Mario Kart World.

Both the console and bundle will be available to buy online only, with options for home delivery or store pickup where available. You’ll need a paid Walmart+ membership to access the early drop, and trial accounts may not be eligible. A Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

Still looking for Switch 2 stock? Here’s how to buy the Switch 2