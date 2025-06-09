How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally launched, and while some people managed to snag one on launch day across the country at Best Buy and GameStop, many are still on the hunt.

Consoles at Walmart and Target have been flickering in and out of stock online, so your best bet is to keep checking. Meanwhile, Costco members can still order online, with delivery expected by 12 June, but availability is likely to change quickly.

Best Buy and GameStop are sticking to in-store sales for now, so it’s worth calling ahead before making the trip. Stock varies widely by location. Below, we’ve rounded up the latest retailer updates to help you track down a Nintendo Switch 2.

Read more: For UK stock, follow our live updates here

Where can you buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US?

open image in gallery I've already nabbed a console - here's how to get your own ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

Walmart: Coming in and out of stock

Target: Coming in and out of stock

Costco: In stock now for members only, arrives in 3 business days

est Buy: In stock now, in-store only

est Buy: In stock now, in-store only GameStop: In stock now. in-store stock only

Nintendo: In stock now by invitation-only

Sam’s Club: Sold out on 6 June

Amazon: Out of stock

Newegg: Out of stock

How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Nintendo

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

If you want to buy a Switch 2 from Nintendo, the gaming giant is still enforcing its invite-only system. To be eligible, you need an active 12-month Switch Online subscription and at least 50 hours of gameplay on your Nintendo account. Even then, there’s no guarantee you’ll get an invite.

If selected, you’ll receive a notification with a purchase window. Invites are still being sent out, but they’ve been sporadic. For now, the odds are slim, but it’s still worth registering interest via the My Nintendo Store.

Walmart

open image in gallery ( Walmart )

Walmart’s online stock has been flickering in and out since launch. Consoles and bundles occasionally reappear without warning, so it’s worth checking the site throughout the day. There’s no queue system or drop schedule — if it’s in stock, it’s first come, first served.

In-store availability also varies widely. Some locations received extra units after launch, while others sold out quickly. If you’re planning to visit, it’s best to call ahead to check local stock levels before heading out.

Target

open image in gallery ( Target )

Target has had multiple restocks online since launch, with brief windows of availability before selling out again. Orders can be placed for home delivery or same-day store collection, depending on local inventory. There’s no restock schedule, so frequent refreshing helps.

Some physical stores may have leftover stock, but Target isn’t guaranteeing in-store availability. Staff handed out tickets on launch day, and walk-in stock has been limited since. Online remains your best option.

Costco

open image in gallery ( Costco )

Costco currently has Switch 2 bundles available online for members. The package includes the console, Mario Kart World, and a 12-month Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Orders placed now are showing delivery within three business days.

Stock could change quickly as word spreads, and you’ll need an active Costco membership to check out. If you prefer shopping in person, it’s worth calling your local warehouse to confirm whether units are available on-site.

Best Buy

open image in gallery ( Best Buy )

Best Buy is only selling the Nintendo Switch 2 in-store. There’s no option to buy the console online – only accessories and games are listed. Your only option is to try your nearest store.

Stock levels vary by location, and there’s no live inventory tracker for consoles. Before heading out, it’s worth phoning ahead to avoid a wasted trip. My Best Buy Plus/Total members can still earn bonus rewards on Nintendo purchases.

GameStop

open image in gallery ( GameStop )

GameStop’s big launch bundle, which included the Switch 2, Mario Kart World, accessories and a microSD card is no longer available to buy online, and there’s been no word on a restock.

It’s worth checking in-store as GameStop is, like Best Buy, prioritizing walk-ins.

Sam’s Club

open image in gallery ( Sam's Club )

Sam’s Club’s online listing for the Switch 2 bundle sold out on 6 June. Since then, there’s been no restock and no announcement from the retailer. Listings are still live but are currently marked as “out of stock”.

Some shoppers have reported limited in-store stock in select locations, but it’s hit or miss. If you're a Plus member and want to try in person, ring your local club first to check availability.

We got a first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 — read our hands-on review