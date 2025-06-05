Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How to get a Nintendo Switch 2 at Best Buy, GameStop, Target and more

Sam’s Club plus members can buy the ‘Mario Kart World’ bundle

Alex Lee
Senior tech critic
Thursday 05 June 2025 17:01 EDT
There could also be online stock at some retailers
There could also be online stock at some retailers (The Independent )

The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially landed. Midnight launches took place across the U.S., with the likes of Best Buy and GameStop hosting events. Whether you missed out on pre-orders or are just hoping to grab one at launch, you have a chance.

Best Buy and GameStop are exclusively selling the console in stores, so your best bet is to ring your local store before heading over. Target has stock available for collection and will be launching its online sales tomorrow (June 6). Elsewhere, Sam’s Club members can order the bundle online with shipping by June 10. Walmart listings hinted at a possible online drop on launch day, but that’s yet to materialize — we’ll keep refreshing the landing page.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about each retailer’s restock plans to help you secure the Switch 2 as fast as possible.

Read more: For UK stock, follow our live updates here

Where can you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US?

I've already nabbed a console — here's how to get your own
I've already nabbed a console — here's how to get your own (Alex Lee/The Independent)

How to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Nintendo

(Nintendo)

Nintendo opened Switch 2 pre-orders on May 8 through an invite-only system. If you missed out, you can still register your interest on the My Nintendo Store, but not everyone’s eligible. To be considered, you’ll need an active 12-month Switch Online membership and at least 50 hours of gameplay on your linked account. Invitations are still being sent out, though they’re rare.

For those without an invitation, your best chance to purchase a Switch 2 through select retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.

Check stock at Nintendo now

Walmart

(Walmart)

Walmart didn’t do a traditional midnight launch. Most stores opened at 6 a.m. local time on June 5, but stock varies by store, so it’s worth calling ahead.

The online listing says “out of stock”, but it’s worth keeping an eye on it. If you’ve already pre-ordered, Walmart’s promised delivery by 9 a.m. local time on launch day — assuming your order didn’t get canceled in the recent system error.

Check stock at Walmart now

Target

(Target)

Target stores are opening at 8 a.m. local time on June 5. Staff will be handing out digital and physical tickets to people in the queue. If you get a ticket, you’ll be reserved a console. Ticketing stops either when Target runs out or 10 minutes before opening, whichever comes first. Stock is limited, so don’t bank on being able to casually walk in and get one.

There’s no online availability, but Target says it will restock the console and bundle online on Friday, June 6. If you miss out in-store, that’s your next best shot.

Check stock at Target

Best Buy

(Best Buy)

Best Buy hosted a midnight launch for the Switch 2. Doors opened at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 5 (that’s 11:01 p.m. CT, 10:01 p.m. MT, and 9:01 p.m. PT). Some lucky buyers also walked away with a commemorative coin.

Best Buy’s confirmed there will be no online stock for the console, only for games and accessories. If you’ve pre-ordered, you’ve already chosen between home delivery or in-store pickup. And if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, there’s a bonus offer: you’ll earn a $20 reward for every $150 you spend on Nintendo gear, up to $100.

Check stock at Best Buy

GameStop

(GameStop)

GameStop dropped a bundle this morning — it was huge, containing the Nintendo Switch 2 console, Mario Kart World, a Joy-Con 2 grip, a Joy-Con 2 steering wheel, and a 256GB microSD. It has now sold out.

The listings online state that it’s not available, but it’s worth checking the stock regularly in case of future drops.

Check stock at GameStop now

GameStop’s midnight launch kicked off early. Stores opened at 3 p.m. local time on June 4, with Switch 2 pre-orders ready for pickup at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

The retailer is exclusively selling the console in its store, so your best bet is to find your local store. To avoid disappointment, call ahead to check stock levels.

Check stock at GameStop

Sam’s Club

(Sam's Club)

Sam’s Club plus members can buy the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle online with delivery in a few days. If you want to get your hands on it today, you might have some luck at your local store, but stock levels are unknown. The best bet is to ring your local store before heading over.

Check stock at Sam's Club

Costco

(Costco)

Costco’s got a launch-day bundle that includes the Switch 2, Mario Kart World, and a 12-month Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. It’ll be available in select warehouses on June 5, but not everywhere, so give your local warehouse a ring first.

You’ll need a membership to buy it, obviously. The listing is marked “coming soon” on Costco’s site too, so there’s a chance it’ll go live online on launch day.

Check stock at Costco

We got a first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 — read our hands-on review

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in