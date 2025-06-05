How to get a Nintendo Switch 2 at Best Buy, GameStop, Target and more
Sam’s Club plus members can buy the ‘Mario Kart World’ bundle
The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially landed. Midnight launches took place across the U.S., with the likes of Best Buy and GameStop hosting events. Whether you missed out on pre-orders or are just hoping to grab one at launch, you have a chance.
Best Buy and GameStop are exclusively selling the console in stores, so your best bet is to ring your local store before heading over. Target has stock available for collection and will be launching its online sales tomorrow (June 6). Elsewhere, Sam’s Club members can order the bundle online with shipping by June 10. Walmart listings hinted at a possible online drop on launch day, but that’s yet to materialize — we’ll keep refreshing the landing page.
Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about each retailer’s restock plans to help you secure the Switch 2 as fast as possible.
Read more: For UK stock, follow our live updates here
Where can you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US?
- Sam’s Club: In stock now for plus members
- Best Buy: In stock at select stores
- Target: In stock at select stores
- GameStop: Sold out on June 5
- Walmart: Available in select store but out of stock online as of April 24
- Nintendo: Invitations sent out on May 8
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Costco: Out of stock
- Newegg: Out of stock
How to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
Nintendo
Nintendo opened Switch 2 pre-orders on May 8 through an invite-only system. If you missed out, you can still register your interest on the My Nintendo Store, but not everyone’s eligible. To be considered, you’ll need an active 12-month Switch Online membership and at least 50 hours of gameplay on your linked account. Invitations are still being sent out, though they’re rare.
For those without an invitation, your best chance to purchase a Switch 2 through select retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.
Walmart
Walmart didn’t do a traditional midnight launch. Most stores opened at 6 a.m. local time on June 5, but stock varies by store, so it’s worth calling ahead.
The online listing says “out of stock”, but it’s worth keeping an eye on it. If you’ve already pre-ordered, Walmart’s promised delivery by 9 a.m. local time on launch day — assuming your order didn’t get canceled in the recent system error.
Target
Target stores are opening at 8 a.m. local time on June 5. Staff will be handing out digital and physical tickets to people in the queue. If you get a ticket, you’ll be reserved a console. Ticketing stops either when Target runs out or 10 minutes before opening, whichever comes first. Stock is limited, so don’t bank on being able to casually walk in and get one.
There’s no online availability, but Target says it will restock the console and bundle online on Friday, June 6. If you miss out in-store, that’s your next best shot.
Best Buy
Best Buy hosted a midnight launch for the Switch 2. Doors opened at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 5 (that’s 11:01 p.m. CT, 10:01 p.m. MT, and 9:01 p.m. PT). Some lucky buyers also walked away with a commemorative coin.
Best Buy’s confirmed there will be no online stock for the console, only for games and accessories. If you’ve pre-ordered, you’ve already chosen between home delivery or in-store pickup. And if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, there’s a bonus offer: you’ll earn a $20 reward for every $150 you spend on Nintendo gear, up to $100.
GameStop
GameStop dropped a bundle this morning — it was huge, containing the Nintendo Switch 2 console, Mario Kart World, a Joy-Con 2 grip, a Joy-Con 2 steering wheel, and a 256GB microSD. It has now sold out.
The listings online state that it’s not available, but it’s worth checking the stock regularly in case of future drops.
GameStop’s midnight launch kicked off early. Stores opened at 3 p.m. local time on June 4, with Switch 2 pre-orders ready for pickup at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.
The retailer is exclusively selling the console in its store, so your best bet is to find your local store. To avoid disappointment, call ahead to check stock levels.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club plus members can buy the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle online with delivery in a few days. If you want to get your hands on it today, you might have some luck at your local store, but stock levels are unknown. The best bet is to ring your local store before heading over.
Costco
Costco’s got a launch-day bundle that includes the Switch 2, Mario Kart World, and a 12-month Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. It’ll be available in select warehouses on June 5, but not everywhere, so give your local warehouse a ring first.
You’ll need a membership to buy it, obviously. The listing is marked “coming soon” on Costco’s site too, so there’s a chance it’ll go live online on launch day.
