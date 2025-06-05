Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially landed. Midnight launches took place across the U.S., with the likes of Best Buy and GameStop hosting events. Whether you missed out on pre-orders or are just hoping to grab one at launch, you have a chance.

Best Buy and GameStop are exclusively selling the console in stores, so your best bet is to ring your local store before heading over. Target has stock available for collection and will be launching its online sales tomorrow (June 6). Elsewhere, Sam’s Club members can order the bundle online with shipping by June 10. Walmart listings hinted at a possible online drop on launch day, but that’s yet to materialize — we’ll keep refreshing the landing page.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about each retailer’s restock plans to help you secure the Switch 2 as fast as possible.

Read more: For UK stock, follow our live updates here

Where can you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US?

open image in gallery I've already nabbed a console — here's how to get your own ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

Sam’s Club : In stock now for plus members

Best Buy : In stock at select stores

Target : In stock at select stores

GameStop: Sold out on June 5

Walmart: Available in select store but out of stock online as of April 24

Nintendo: Invitations sent out on May 8

Amazon: Out of stock

Costco: Out of stock

Newegg: Out of stock

How to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Nintendo

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo opened Switch 2 pre-orders on May 8 through an invite-only system. If you missed out, you can still register your interest on the My Nintendo Store, but not everyone’s eligible. To be considered, you’ll need an active 12-month Switch Online membership and at least 50 hours of gameplay on your linked account. Invitations are still being sent out, though they’re rare.

For those without an invitation, your best chance to purchase a Switch 2 through select retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.

Walmart

open image in gallery ( Walmart )

Walmart didn’t do a traditional midnight launch. Most stores opened at 6 a.m. local time on June 5, but stock varies by store, so it’s worth calling ahead.

The online listing says “out of stock”, but it’s worth keeping an eye on it. If you’ve already pre-ordered, Walmart’s promised delivery by 9 a.m. local time on launch day — assuming your order didn’t get canceled in the recent system error.

Target

open image in gallery ( Target )

Target stores are opening at 8 a.m. local time on June 5. Staff will be handing out digital and physical tickets to people in the queue. If you get a ticket, you’ll be reserved a console. Ticketing stops either when Target runs out or 10 minutes before opening, whichever comes first. Stock is limited, so don’t bank on being able to casually walk in and get one.

There’s no online availability, but Target says it will restock the console and bundle online on Friday, June 6. If you miss out in-store, that’s your next best shot.

Best Buy

open image in gallery ( Best Buy )

Best Buy hosted a midnight launch for the Switch 2. Doors opened at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 5 (that’s 11:01 p.m. CT, 10:01 p.m. MT, and 9:01 p.m. PT). Some lucky buyers also walked away with a commemorative coin.

Best Buy’s confirmed there will be no online stock for the console, only for games and accessories. If you’ve pre-ordered, you’ve already chosen between home delivery or in-store pickup. And if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, there’s a bonus offer: you’ll earn a $20 reward for every $150 you spend on Nintendo gear, up to $100.

GameStop

open image in gallery ( GameStop )

GameStop dropped a bundle this morning — it was huge, containing the Nintendo Switch 2 console, Mario Kart World, a Joy-Con 2 grip, a Joy-Con 2 steering wheel, and a 256GB microSD. It has now sold out.

The listings online state that it’s not available, but it’s worth checking the stock regularly in case of future drops.

GameStop’s midnight launch kicked off early. Stores opened at 3 p.m. local time on June 4, with Switch 2 pre-orders ready for pickup at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

The retailer is exclusively selling the console in its store, so your best bet is to find your local store. To avoid disappointment, call ahead to check stock levels.

Sam’s Club

open image in gallery ( Sam's Club )

Sam’s Club plus members can buy the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle online with delivery in a few days. If you want to get your hands on it today, you might have some luck at your local store, but stock levels are unknown. The best bet is to ring your local store before heading over.

Costco

open image in gallery ( Costco )

Costco’s got a launch-day bundle that includes the Switch 2, Mario Kart World, and a 12-month Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. It’ll be available in select warehouses on June 5, but not everywhere, so give your local warehouse a ring first.

You’ll need a membership to buy it, obviously. The listing is marked “coming soon” on Costco’s site too, so there’s a chance it’ll go live online on launch day.

We got a first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 — read our hands-on review