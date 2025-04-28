How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With President Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs looming in the background, the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 was a little touch-and-go. The Japanese gaming giant pulled pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch 2 just days before it was set to go live in the US.

Thankfully, the delay didn’t last too long. After Trump announced a 90-day pause on the proposed tariffs, Nintendo confirmed on 18 April that not only would the price remain the same as initially revealed (at launch, anyway), but that pre-orders would also open at both Nintendo and third-party retailers on April 24.

But that doesn’t mean the process of pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch 2 has been entirely smooth. Retailers like Walmart, Target and GameStop have struggled to keep stock available, with consoles selling out within minutes of going live last week.

If you’re looking to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of its June release, it’s not impossible. More pre-orders are likely to drop in the coming days, but you’ll need to move quickly. We’re tracking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders across every major retailer.

Where can you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US?

Walmart : Out of stock as of April 24

Out of stock as of April 24 Target : Out of stock as of April 24

Out of stock as of April 24 Best Buy : Out of stock as of April 24

Out of stock as of April 24 GameStop : Out of stock as of April 24, potentially available to pre-order in-store

Out of stock as of April 24, potentially available to pre-order in-store Nintendo : Register your interest now

Register your interest now Sam’s Club : Pre-orders not yet live

Pre-orders not yet live Amazon : Pre-orders not yet live

Pre-orders not yet live Newegg: Pre-orders not yet live

How to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 officially went live on April 24, first with the Nintendo Store, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and Target, but both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle had sold out within minutes. But what do you need to know about securing a console?

Walmart

Walmart opened Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at 12 am ET on April 24, offering both the standard console and the Mario Kart World bundle. Both listings sold out quickly, and as of now, Walmart has removed the product pages entirely. Cryptic. ​

Target

Target also dropped Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at midnight on April 24, selling out by the early hours of the morning. It hasn’t given any indication as to when more consoles or bundles will be made available, or whether it has any pre-orders available in-store. We’re hoping for more drops this week.

Best Buy

Best Buy's pre-orders went live at 12am ET on April 24 on its website and mobile app. The demand caused the site to crash, and the stock swiftly sold out. There's no official word on future restocks, but we’d keep checking.

GameStop

GameStop began online pre-orders at 11am ET on April 24, but the website crashed as soon as pre-orders went live due to heavy traffic. GameStop recommends customers head in-store to check if their local store has stock – it’s probably your best bet right now.

Nintendo

Nintendo's own online pre-orders sold out rapidly on 24 April, but you can currently register your interest on the My Nintendo Store. Invitations for the next round of pre-orders are expected to be sent out on May 8, but you need to meet some eligibility requirements. To be invited to Nintendo’s Switch 2 pre-orders through My Nintendo Store, you must have been a Switch Online member for at least 12 months and have at least 50 hours of gameplay.

