Memorial Day sales 2025: Best deals to shop now

The first three-day weekend of the summer is fast approaching, which means one thing: the anticipated Memorial Day sales.

Observed each year on the last Monday of May, the holiday sees an impressive range of savings on gadgets, mattresses, TVs, and more from tried and tested brands, such as Saatva and Apple across the entire weekend.

Amazon has kicked things off early by offering 35 percent off big-ticket items, as has Target, which has cut the price of appliances, outdoor furniture, and its range of household essentials. Where fashion is concerned, you can save up to 50 percent off dresses, jackets, and accessories at Net-a-Porter, and the Cos Memorial Day sale is also in full swing. Beauty lovers are also in for a treat, with Charlotte Tilbury’s sale underway, and Dyson cutting the price of its hair tools by $100.

As someone who has covered sales events for more years than I care to admit, it’s safe to say I know how to find a deal that is (and is not) worth your money. I’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the Memorial Day sales, including the best deals to shop now.

When do Memorial Day sales start in 2025?

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, but the weekend runs from Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26. Deals

Best Memorial Day sales to know

Amazon : Get up to 35 percent off everything

: Get up to 35 percent off everything Target : Save on appliances, cleaning supplies, toys, and more

Save on appliances, cleaning supplies, toys, and more Oakley : Save up to 50 percent on glasses

Save up to 50 percent on glasses Charlotte Tilbury : Take 20 percent off with the code MAGICMAY

: Take 20 percent off with the code Saatva : Save $400 on your next mattress

: Save $400 on your next mattress Dyson : Take $100 off vacuums and hair tools

Take $100 off vacuums and hair tools Cos : Save 30 percent off select styles with the code VIPMDW30

Save 30 percent off select styles with the code Best Buy : Save on laptops, smartwatches, home appliances, and more

Save on laptops, smartwatches, home appliances, and more Laura Geller : Up to 40 percent off everything, plus an extra 10 percent off with code EX10

Up to 40 percent off everything, plus an extra 10 percent off with code Ruggable : Save 20 percent off all rugs with code MEMDAY

Save 20 percent off all rugs with code Ninja : Take 15 percent off outdoor grills with code OUTDOOR15

Take 15 percent off outdoor grills with code Ooni : Enjoy savings of up to 25 percent on pizza ovens and accessories

Enjoy savings of up to 25 percent on pizza ovens and accessories On : Last season styles are reduced by up to 40 percent

Last season styles are reduced by up to 40 percent Tumble : Save up to 30 percent off rugs

Save up to 30 percent off rugs Home Depot : Deals on outdoor furniture, appliances, and more

Deals on outdoor furniture, appliances, and more Brooklinen : Take 25 percent off bedding, towels, and more

Take 25 percent off bedding, towels, and more Alo Yoga : There’s no official Alo Memorial Day sale, but the brand is offering savings on yoga pants, sports bras, and more

: There’s no official Alo Memorial Day sale, but the brand is offering savings on yoga pants, sports bras, and more Net-a-Porter: Save 50 percent on clothing and accessories

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was $249, now $188.56, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

You can currently save big on the Apple AirPods Pro second-gen earbuds. Our tech critics love these — Apple reviewing veteran David Phelan says that setting these up is “sublimely easy” and they have sound quality to match. He found that the “noise-canceling is noticeably better than on the first-generation pro earbuds, and that was industry-leading.” They’re Apple’s most expensive in-ear headphones, so a discount like this is worth considering.

Ring battery video doorbell: Was $99.99, now $54.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( The Independent / Alistair Charlton )

Ring’s battery-powered doorbell has dropped to the record low price of $54.99. As well as that crisp 1,536px resolution camera, color night view, and 3D motion detection, you also get access to Ring’s neat bird’s eye view feature, which lets you see an aerial map of your property and the path that visitors take to get to your house. It also features full-color pre-roll footage, so you can clearly see who’s coming up to your door before motion is detected, with higher-quality microphones and speakers for clearer two-way talk.

Cos cotton tapered drawstring trousers: Was $139, now $97.30, Cos.com

open image in gallery ( Cos )

Cos Memorial Day sale is underway. The fashion brand is offering savings of up to 30 percent off when you use the code VIPMDW30. If you’ve seen this pair of drawstring trousers all over your social media and have been influenced (guilty), then now’s your perfect opportunity to buy. With a relaxed, lofty silhouette, they look perfect for the summer months. While you may want to reserve them for weekend wear only, they can be styled for the office — pair them with a chunky loafer, tank top, and an oversized blazer.

Apple AirPods max: Was $549.99, now $479.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

While only a 13 percent saving, the discount is still impressive — but I will add they were cheaper in January when they were reduced to $449.99. Yes, they’re still expensive, but they’re one of the best pairs of wireless headphones you can buy, featuring exceedingly good active noise cancellation, soft, knitted earcups, and marvelous sound. “The AirPods Max are such an astonishing achievement, the kind of headphones that elevate the entire listening experience,” our tech critic noted in his review. “These headphones have a premium price tag, but they sound premium, too, but if you are even slightly tempted you will find an admittedly expensive piece of hardware that could change how you listen to music.”

On cloudsurfer next: Was $150, now $120, On.com

open image in gallery ( On )

The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor calls these running shoes her favorite. “The cushioning feels plush underfoot without veering into overly soft territory, and there’s just enough responsiveness to keep things feeling snappy — especially through toe-off,” she said in her review. “That balance means legs stay fresher for longer runs, without sacrificing that propulsive feeling when picking up the pace.” If you’re looking for a “reliable, versatile trainer that doesn’t feel too heavy or too minimal and you’re looking to beat your PB on longer runs, the Cloudsurfer next is well worth considering”.

Apple Watch series 10: Was $399, now $299, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( David Phelan )

You can currently save 25 percent on the latest Apple Watch, which launched in September last year. Should you need any persuasion to invest, The Independent’s tech critic called it “the best Apple Watch yet”. He was impressed by the “subtle notifications, brilliant mapping capabilities on your wrist, and above all, great health features”. It’s currently the cheapest ever price, but it does keep fluctuating.

Saatva mattress, queen: Was $2,599, now $2,199, Saatva.com

open image in gallery ( Saatva )

I recently reviewed the Saatva classic mattress and was very impressed by its support and comfort levels, awarding it four and a half stars (out of five) – it really did deliver hotel luxury at home, so if you’re considering the investment, I’d say it’s well worth it. And you can currently save $400 on it. This is the cheapest I’ve seen it for a while.

Olaplex no4 bond building shampoo: Was $30, now $24.91, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Target )

You can save $5 on my favorite shampoo at Target — while not the biggest discount, Olaplex’s products don’t come cheap, so any offer is a good one in my eyes. I’ve written extensively on my love for the formula and how it manages to help control my frizzy hair. I’m adding this to my cart now.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL air fryer: Was $219.99, now $169.95, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A great pick for busy households, this XL dual-draw air fryer has more than enough room to cook a meal sure to satisfy the whole family, and maybe even make some leftovers, too. It hosts eight different built-in cooking functions, including air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate and more. Now you can snag one for yourself thanks to this handy 20 percent off deal.

What were the best deals last year?

There were huge savings across the board. Where tech is concerned, the Amazon Fire TV Stick ($29.99, Amazon.com) was reduced by 40 percent to $29.99, while Apple Watches also saw a price drop of around 15 percent (speaking of, I’ve spotted a saving on the latest model below).

Dyson also got involved in the Memorial Day sales. Last year you could’ve saved yourself up to $200 on its purifier cool fan (was $429.99, now $299.95, Amazon.com). As for the brand’s hair styling tools, these were also reduced.

Elsewhere, the holiday weekend proved the perfect time to buy a new appliance, with savings on big appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, as well as air fryers, including Ninja’s 4QT air fryer (was $89, now $69, Walmart.com).

Saatva, Purple, and Casper were among some of the big mattress brands to offer savings over the Memorial Day weekend. Saatva, for example, offered savings of up to 15 percent.

Of course, Target took part last year, offering savings on appliances, cookware, electronics, clothing, and beauty.

Deals to expect this year

While last year’s deals provide decent insight into what we can expect from the Memorial Day sales in 2025, the backdrop has changed somewhat. The tariffs introduced by President Trump could significantly affect the deals on offer over the long weekend since most tech and home appliances are made in whole or in part in China, and import rates on Chinese goods have increased. IndyBest’s coverage of the deals event will remain the same though — the team and I will be scouring brand and retailer websites to make sure we’re providing you with up-to-date information on the best discounts.