Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Crest’s teeth whitening strips have been reduced to just $30

These strips promise to be a simple and effective way to brighten your smile

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 06 October 2025 17:29 EDT
The best-selling course of whitening strips is down to $1.36 per treatment in this limited-time deal
The best-selling course of whitening strips is down to $1.36 per treatment in this limited-time deal (Crest/iStock/The Independent)

Crest’s whitestrips are popular for good reason. And the range is available in an array of different variations, from strips for sensitive teeth (was $49.99, now $27.86, Amazon.com) to fast-tracked one-week whitening courses (was $44.99, now $29.99, Amazon.com) — there’s no denying the brand has your pearly whites covered.

Perhaps the most popular offering from Crest is its professional effects course (was $45.99, now $29.99, Amazon.com), with 22 treatments to help reverse staining and dulling of the teeth without harming enamel. It’s as simple as peeling away the strips from their backing and applying them to your upper and lower rows of teeth, before leaving them in place for 45 minutes. The strips are even designed with a ‘no-slip grip’ to make the treatments easier to maintain.

The kit is reduced by $16 in Amazon’s member sales event this week, which puts each session at just $1.36 a go. For context, professional in-clinic whitening can cost anything from $300 upwards and is usually priced higher.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in