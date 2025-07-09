I’ve found the best Color Wow deals, including 30% off viral dream coat spray

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The brand behind the magic-working dream coat supernatural spray (was $28, now $19.60, Amazon.com), Color Wow, is one of the best in the haircare business. To say I was happy to see their inclusion in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale would be a major understatement.

With celebrity stylist Chris Appleton as the brand’s creative director, you know your hair will be in good hands with Color Wow. And I don’t know about you, but I definitely wouldn’t turn my nose up at having hair even slightly comparable to the stylist’s most notable client, Kim Kardashian.

Appleton has been known to use Color Wow’s best-selling dream coat spray on the Skims founder, but if you’re not familiar, the brand has a whole host of hardworking haircare products that shouldn’t be left in dream coat’s shadow.

There are plenty more reductions to be had on some of the brand’s sell-out products, so here’s my cream of the crop selection as The Independent’s beauty writer.

The best Color Wow deals for Amazon Prime Day

Color Wow color security shampoo: Was $24, now $16.80, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

Named the best for coloured hair in the review of the best sulphate-free shampoos, it was praised for its “lovely salon-shampoo smell without being overpowering”.

The beauty writer noted that the “thick, jelly-like consistency lathered up really well” and the hair “felt positively polished and clean in the shower, and once dry, it had a matte finish — not in a dull way but in a clean way”. A must-have in your shampoo arsenal.

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was $28, now $19.60, Amazon.com

open image in gallery Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray is one of my all-time favourites from the brand (Lucy Smith) ( Lucy Smith )

I’ve been testing this product for a few months, and it is a miracle worker. It made my blow-dry glossier than ever before, it distributes evenly, and after a day out in the wind and rain, my hair still managed to remain straight despite having a naturally wavy texture. I’d confidently say that this is now a mainstay in my haircare routine, and with 30 percent off, this offer is too good to pass up.

Color Wow dream coat for curly hair: Was $24, now $16.80, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The sibling to its best-selling dream coat supernatural formula, Color Wow’s dream coat for curly hair offers alcohol-free hydration for tight ringlets and non-crispy curls. There’s nothing worse than combing your fingers through your hair only to get stuck in a crunchy mass of products. This is the antidote to that #curlygirl woe. Plus, reduced by 30 percent, your curls and bank account will thank you for this money and moisture-saving product.

Color Wow root cover up: Was $34.50, now $24.15, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

Whether you’re a natural blonde-turned-brunette or you’re not quite ready to embrace the oncoming silver strands, Color Wow’s root cover-up will be your new best friend with its eight shades and promise not to run or disappear from your hair throughout the day. If you’re self-conscious about fine hair or bald spots, root cover-up’s a great solution, too. Simply use the included fluffy brush to lightly dust your shade around any sparse areas, leaving you with fuller-looking hair all day long.

Color Wow one-minute transformation: Was $24, now $16.80, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With the aim of fighting frizz, as well as any overnight kinks or hairband dents, Color Wow’s one-minute transformation simply needs to be smoothed into the hair before blow-drying into your desired style. It’s the ultimate buy for those in-between wash days when your hair’s after a bit of TLC but not a full styling session. Your morning routine just got a whole lot quicker and cheaper, with 30 percent off.

Color Wow color security conditioner: Was $24, now $16.80, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re going to get the brand’s shampoo, I’d like to suggest the conditioner, too. While the shampoo sets its sights on the ultimate clean, the conditioner is all about getting your hair colour the best it can be. It features a translucent conditioning agent to do just that, as well as heat protection and — the real clincher — a ‘charged’ formula to neutralise the energy from static. Goodbye, flyaways.

Color Wow extra strength dream filter: Was $60, now $18.20, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

My hair suffers the trials of muggy weather and heavy showers on previously sleek, glossy locks — and I wouldn’t wish the predicament on anyone. But there is a solution. Enter Color Wow’s dream filter, which is a safe haven of anti-frizz security for up to four washes. You can currently snag it while it has 30 percent off.