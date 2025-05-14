Best luggage for every type of vacation in 2025 and beyond

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
As a travel writer, I’ve put more miles on my luggage than most people, so you can trust my selection
Wrestling with the wrong luggage will put you in a bad mood before your vacation has even started. To avoid that, I’ve searched high and low for the best options for your next trip.
It’s no secret that getting your bag into the overhead bin can be a challenge, so I’ve lifted every carry-on over my head to make sure it wasn’t too heavy even when packed. I’ve considered which bags are better suited for certain climates or terrain. And I’ve assessed how easy or hard it will be to get everything you want to travel within each bag.
Through research, countless flights, train trips, and trundling through the city, I’ve found a bag for every scenario. There are options for long-haul adventures, as well as business trips, and even one that will keep your clothes dry in a monsoon (should you get caught in one). No matter how you travel — frequently or infrequently, chronic overpacker or you have your outfits planned to perfection — you can call off the search for the perfect items of luggage.
These products have hit the road, planes, trains, subways, and buses. They’ve flown on domestic and international airlines and made it through a variety of terrains. In cases where I didn’t have enough time to travel with the products, I packed the bags with clothes, shoes, and toiletries to see how easy or difficult it was to pack everything you might need into each bag. I also threw a 15-pound weighted blanket into the bags to see how they moved when they were really weighed down.
For bags with wheels, I took them for a spin around the block and my apartment to see how smoothly the wheels move on bumpy sidewalks, thick carpets, and other terrains. I also evaluated bags based on size and weight. In addition to my own hands-on testing, I read reviews to see what other travelers had to say about these bags.
As a travel writer, Jamie Ballard puts more miles on her luggage than most people. She knows which features will make it easier for you to get through the airport or train station seamlessly, and which ones don’t matter. Some of the pieces of luggage here are items she’s had for years, while others she’s put through their paces more recently.
Every time I thought I’d finished discovering new things about this bag, I found a new useful feature or pocket. There’s a removable garment bag for dirty laundry, a clear bag for toiletries, small zippered mesh pockets for underwear and socks, a power bank pocket and external USB port for charging devices on the go, and three front pockets for stashing small items you’d forgotten to pack in the main case. There really is something for every need.
Beyond the additional features, the foundation is great. The zippers and handles feel sturdy, which will be appreciated by those who aren’t gentle with their luggage (me included). Even when packed to the brim, it was easy to maneuver. The wheels offered a smooth range of movement and didn’t get caught on any cracks or grooves in the sidewalk (and there were many). It was also easy to lift over my head, even when I added my 15lb weighted blanket, making it perfect for storing in overhead lockers on planes.
If you’re the type of traveler who prefers a bag with a simpler design and fewer small pockets, it might not be quite right for you. But the strong construction and all the bells and whistles make this a real winner for me.
This was my go-to carry-on bag for multiple years. It’s under $100, lightweight, has an internal zippered pocket and elastic strap, and I’ve always been able to fit everything I need in it for a trip that’s about 10 days. I like this bag so much, in fact, that I repurchased it after one of the wheels broke off on my first one. The handle then snapped off the second one I bought, but I was able to repair it.
As you may have guessed, it’s not the most durable bag out there, but if you’re looking for something inexpensive to travel with a few times per year, I’d still recommend it. The price just can’t be beaten, and I suspect the bag holds up better if you’re not overpacking it and banging it down staircases as I was.
Try as I might, I can never get myself to be a minimalist packer, particularly for long vacations. But, thanks to Away’s capacious trunk, I don’t have to be.
While the brand claims that you can generally fit 18 to 21 outfits inside, if you’re packing for a warm climate or only bringing a couple of pairs of shoes, you could certainly fit more. It has a double-buckled compression pad built in to help you maximize space, as well as three mesh pockets for small items and a hanging pocket for space saving and keeping toiletries separate from clothing, for example.
When testing, alongside my clothing, I added my weighted blanket and fluffy robe for extra weight and volume and found the compression pad performed perfectly. It’s worth noting that most U.S. airlines have a limit of 50lbs per bag, and given the capacity of this case, it would be pretty easy to exceed that, so just be wary of really overpacking.
I traveled around southeast Asia for a month with this backpack and had no trouble fitting in plenty of warm-weather clothing, along with a laptop, Kindle, shoes, toiletries, and small souvenirs. And while I generally prefer a bag with wheels, going up and down stairs and navigating bumpy sidewalks was far easier with this backpack.
There is a lot I love about the design. For starters, the U-shaped panel on the front has a full wraparound zipper meaning the bag can be opened fully, much like a suitcase. Because of this, you can easily see everything in there and there’s no need to pull out all your clothing if you’re looking for a particular top or pair of pants. I also found the pockets on the hip strap perfect for storing my passport close at hand.
While I’m not fond of wearing a backpack when waiting in a long passport line or getting on a crowded bus, since it is bulky, if you’re opting for a more active traveling holiday, I can’t recommend this bag enough.
My partner and I frequently travel for weddings or engagement parties, and this is the perfect bag for that, helping us neatly pack suits and dresses, wrinkle-free. How? Well, when you unzip the bag, you’ll find a built-in garment bag with two hanger loops that essentially see your clothing lie flat.
There are also two external pockets (one of which is large enough to fit my 17-inch laptop and the charger), and four additional internal pockets for storing accessories, such as ties or cufflinks. The frame of the bag even has dedicated shoe pockets. I was able to easily fit in two cocktail dresses, a pair of heels, and three additional outfits — any more than this would be challenging, but this is perfect for a long weekend.
This bag has several features that make it feel particularly rugged. There’s no zipper, making it more waterproof — to put this to the test, I put some clothes in and sprayed the bag with a hose. The clothes inside stayed completely dry, so I’m confident it could stand up to a rainstorm. It has a clamshell design with two combination locks and a sturdy seal that goes all the way around.
It is notably heavier than other carry-ons of a similar size though, and I found I couldn’t pack quite as much into it as I would have liked to. That said, the polycarbonate shell also feels more rigid than some of the other bags I tested. I also liked the look of the extra-wide handle and the smooth-moving wheels that don’t catch on bumps in the road. I even dragged it over a gravel patch and it continued rolling along.
Béis describes this bag as being perfect for “overpackers forced to only bring a carry-on,” which is an accurate description. The bag has been designed to help you pack as much as possible — the interior has a compressive panel for optimizing the space and there are various pouches, which I appreciated for helping to keep dirty clothes and shoes separate from clean items. True to its promise, I packed a week’s worth of outfits and two pairs of shoes in this bag with ease. I could have squeezed even more in if I’d made use of the two inches of expandable space, but this may’ve caused it to be too large for overhead bins on flights.
Its impressive space-saving interiors aren’t the only thing to like about this bag — I appreciated the soft cushioning on the handle, and it rolled smoothly, even on cracked sidewalks.
I use my suitcases frequently and am not especially delicate with them, so my Monos case (which I’ve had for more than two years) looks fairly scuffed up as a result — it does come with a scuff sponge, but the bag scratches so easily that I basically gave up on maintaining it.
But, importantly, the wheels and zippers work as smoothly as they did when I first got it. The bag glides smoothly through the airport and has never cracked despite being tossed around. My chief complaint though is that the telescoping handle gets stuck if the bag is too tightly packed, which can be frustrating. Additionally, I’ve found that I don’t really use the front pocket since I travel with a laptop bag, and not much else will fit in the front pocket.
I have loved using the Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner wheel carry-on, which comes in at under $60. It’s not the most durable, but for most travelers, it should do just fine. Next time I’m taking a long trip, I’ll certainly be taking Away’s the trunk. But overall, you really cannot beat the TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner. It has everything I’d need in a piece of luggage, including multiple pockets to keep things organized, sturdy zippers, an option to expand, and smooth-rolling wheels.
