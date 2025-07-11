Apple AirPods Pro 2 have never been cheaper — be quick

If your earbuds have just given up the ghost, I’ve got some good news because I’ve just spotted Apple’s best wireless earbuds at their lowest ever price of $149, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

The $100 saving takes them down to even cheaper than they were during Black Friday (when they were $153.99), so this is a very good offer worth snagging while you can.

Despite being older than the AirPods 4 (was $179, now $114, Amazon.com) and rumors circulating around the AirPods Pro 3, the AirPods Pro 2 have superior noise cancellation and better sound quality. They’re my go-to earbuds for everyday use, and while they pair seamlessly with Apple devices, they’re compatible with Android phones and anything else with a Bluetooth connection.

Keep reading for why The Independent’s tech team thinks they’re a worthy investment.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was $249, now $149, Amazon.com

As well as having spectacular sound and noise-cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 feature the best battery life on any AirPods. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” said The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, in his review.

Unlike the AirPods 4, there are also touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

You can save $100 with this deal at Amazon, which takes them down to their lowest-ever price.

If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial. But the AirPods are also reduced at Walmart.