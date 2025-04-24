Amazon Memorial Day sales 2025: Best deals to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re finally seeing some warm spring weather, and the first federal holiday in months is just over the horizon: Memorial Day. Commemorating US military personnel, the holiday happens on the last Monday in May, and with it comes big discounts. This is especially true at Amazon.

The retail giant sells practically everything, and every year, in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, it drops its prices on tens of thousands of items, including top-line tech and mattresses to cleaning supplies.

That’s great for saving money, but it can be hard to decipher which deal is worth it. On top of that, this year’s sale is unlike any other. Most of the goods sold on Amazon will be subject to President Trump’s tariffs, so it’s no longer certain that we’ll see the usual big savings.

I’ve covered sales events like Memorial Day for years, and have tracked prices for the best part of a decade. With hands-on experience with most of these products — and insider knowledge of which prices are real and which are inflated — here’s all you need to know about the Amazon Memorial Day sales.

When do Memorial Day sales start in 2025?

This year, Memorial Day will be on Monday, May 26, with lots of deals dropping over the long weekend from Friday, May 23. On top of that, you’ll start to see some early deals from May 1. That said, some good deals have already started.

What were the best deals last year?

The best deals last year were discounts on home appliances. Amazon had big cuts on air fryers, such as my personal favorite, the Instant vortex plus XL (was $219.99, now $169.95, Amazon.com). We also saw some excellent discounts on Dyson products, including the outsize+ cordless vacuum cleaner (was $949.99, now $729.95, Amazon.com). While I wasn’t overwhelmed by the tech offers, Amazon reduced the Apple iPad 10th gen — but I’ve just spotted that it’s dropped to its lowest-ever price (was $499.99, now $349, Amazon.com).

Deals to expect this year

It’s hard to predict what might go on sale this year. Most goods sold on Amazon are produced in China, and the tariffs introduced by President Trump earlier this year could significantly affect the deals on offer over the long weekend. For example, it’s unclear if Apple’s products, mostly produced in China and Vietnam, will be subject to tariffs. President Trump excluded electronics from tariffs on China, Vietnam, and India, but a day later said goods were being moved to another tariff “bucket”. Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary, has since told ABC News that many electronics will be subject to a “special focus type of tariff”, so it’s tricky to predict if prices will rise, and if they do, if brands and retailers will still offer deals over the long weekend.

It’s not all bad news. For example, Nintendo delayed pre-orders of the Switch 2 in response to the tariffs, but days later announced that it would sell the console at the same price it had originally announced. However, the company said that Switch 2 accessories will be subject to “price adjustments”, so while there may be some price rises, Amazon could still have some great deals on offer.

Historically, Memorial Day has been a good time to buy outdoor goods. Amazon usually offers big discounts on power tools, outdoor furniture, and outdoor toys like trampolines. Many of these are also made in China, so they will likely see price rises, but some power tool companies like DeWalt and Makita have significant manufacturing bases in the US, so they may be good options for discounts.

Best deals to shop now

Apple Watch series 10: Was $399, now $299, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan says that the series 10 is “the best Apple Watch yet”. It can track sleep apnea, detect how deep you are in water, and it can even measure your blood oxygen. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s still a deal worth having.

Apple AirTag four-pack: Was $99, now $79.98, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s AirTag is one of the best GPS trackers on the market. It’s slim enough to fit in — or stick on — almost anything, making commonly misplaced items easy to find. In his review, senior tech critic Alex Lee found it “ridiculously easy” to track a host of lost items.

The only drawback with AirTags is that they don’t have a keyring hole, so you have to buy an extra AirTag accessory. However, this four-pack is excellent value and should save you a little money.

Roku express 4k: Was $39, now $28.97, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Tech critic Steve Hogarty found that the Roku express 4k is the “best budget streaming device you can buy”. It has all the functionality of the more expensive Roku streaming stick, minus fancier features like voice control and Dolby Atmos sound. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen for this streamer, but prices for this tend to yo-yo, so you need to be quick.

Amazon Fire HD 8 plus tablet: Was $119.99, now $64.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon’s tablets can’t compete with top models from Apple or Samsung, but they’re much more competitively priced. If you just want something to watch TV in bed, the Fire 8 HD is probably the best-value option on the market. It doesn’t have all the thrills of an Apple Pencil, but it actually has a slightly better battery life than most Apple products. Tech critic David Phelan gave a good summary: “The Amazon Fire HD 8 plus is not the most powerful, or fastest, or best-looking tablet around. But there’s still an awful lot to like”. Just be aware of the model. The quoted price is for the ad-enabled Fire tablet, and a version without ads is a little more expensive.

Dyson supersonic: Was $429.99, now $329.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

The supersonic was recently supplanted by the exceptional Supersonic type r hairdryer ($569, Amazon.com), which used to be reserved for professional hairstylists until Dyson made it available on the general market. That means that the original Supersonic — itself a very, very good hair dryer — is now on sale for $100 less than its original list price. Our tester Chloë James found that she “has never achieved results this rapid on [her] thick, wavy hair.” It’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, and it may be wise to snap this up now in case tariffs drive up the price.

Ninja Creami: Was $229.99, now $199.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

When it first launched, the Ninja creami sold out everywhere almost instantly. It more than lives up to the hype, making delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbets at a fraction of the cost of traditional ice cream makers.

Dyson V11: Was $569.99, now $469.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson vacuums are incredibly expensive — if you ask me, the brand’s prices are a little inflated. However, one of the best ways to save on Dyson vacuums is to buy an older generation, like the V8, V10, and V11. Their suction is still much stronger than most of the rest of the market. The tradeoff is a very short runtime, but these vacuums are still worth having if you live in an apartment or small home.