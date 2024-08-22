Support truly

It’s been a couple of years since we saw a new drop from Whoop and many users are now asking the same question: “When will the Whoop 5.0 be released?”

The leading fitness tracker has an army of loyal fans – from pro athletes to those just starting out on their fitness journey – and it’s lauded as being one of the most high-tech wearables available to buy.

What makes the Whoop special is it’s ability to use biometric tracking to offer unique personalised insights on your health, fitness, rest and sleep. But with rumours about the release of the 5.0 on the horizon, can we expect to see even more detailed tracking and new innovations from the brand?

From potential new features to release date and cost, we’ve taken a deep dive into the rumoured launch – here’s everything we know so far.

When is Whoop 5.0 coming out?

The brand hasn’t given us any confirmed dates, although the new band is rumoured to drop in the final months of 2024. Given the time between the launches of the Whoop 3.0 and 4.0, it’s probably safe to assume we’re due a new iteration any day. Plus, as other trackers catch up and develop new features, Whoop, which is known for its innovation, will no-doubt be ahead of the curve.

What to expect from Whoop 5.0

Rumours about the new Whoop band are plentiful but here’s what we know so far. The new band will likely offer advanced tracking capabilities (potentially owing to new and improved sensors), slimmer and sleeker design, and the ability to withstand more wear and tear. We’re also confident that we’ll see better battery life and charging, along with more integrations for other tech, apps and accessories to support your fitness and wellness routines. Here’s what the rumours say about new features and what we can expect from Whoop 5.0.

Improved sensors

According to rumours, the Whoop 5.0 will feature new sensors that test new biometrics like UV exposure and hydration levels. This stands to make all the difference, especially if you’re exercising in hot weather and want to stay on top of your strain levels to avoid dehydration and burnout.

The new band is also rumoured to be introducing an NIRS (near-infrared spectroscopy) sensor. This would provide a more accurate capture of your physical body measurements, which as we know, simply entering height and weight often fails to calculate. More detailed measurements can help to provide better feedback on your exertion ability and rest needs. The Whoop 5.0 currently offers five LED sensors, which we expect to each improve somewhat too.

We also may be looking at an updated accelerometer for motion tracking. This high-resolution tracking can give you far more accurate data on specific training sessions that feature isolated movements like weight training and Pilates, for example.

Read more: I've been walking 10,000 steps a day for two years – here's why

The most highly-anticipated feature is accurate blood pressure monitoring. This addition would raise the game where health tracking is concerned, giving you consistent cardiovascular health updates that are easy to track. Whoop 4.0 currently offers feedback on resting heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen and skin temperature so the addition of accurate blood pressure monitoring could be a serious step up.

And of course, we know that the brand’s creators are constantly pushing for more accurate metrics so it’s likely there’ll be improvements in accuracy for existing tracking too. Whoop is known for its ability to track strain levels and calculate the level of rest needed and heart rate variability (HRV) is the star when it comes to providing this data. Improving on this tracking would push the Whoop even further as a frontrunner in the wearables market so we expect an improvement from the 5.0.

New design

Could it be even smaller with a slimmer profile? The brand shaved off more than 30 per cent off its predecessor’s size with the 4.0 so it’s safe to assume we’ll see an even more streamlined and lightweight iteration in the 5.0. We expect to see new straps and hardware combinations from the brand’s design team, too. The 4.0 was customisable, and we expect the 5.0 to be even more so.

Whoop evangelists need not worry about the addition of a screen. The brand’s founder Will Ahmed has said many times that Whoop will always be a performance company and never a smartwatch company, so you can allay any fears about a chunky band with a smartface.

Better charging

As with any update of a wearable, we’ll be looking to the brand for a confirmation of longer battery life and perhaps faster charging too. The Whoop charger is currently pretty smart, but a totally wireless charging experience would be a game changer, especially for those who are always on the go.

Will the Whoop 5.0 cost more?

The jury is out on whether the latest band from Whoop will cost more and whether there might be an upgrade fee. The app currently runs on a subscription basis with a fixed price per month and the band is free with your subscription. Of course, if you want to swap out the colour of your strap for a different design, new straps are an added expense. There are also add-ons and accessories from Whoop body that can be added to your line-up and these cost extra.

The verdict: Whoop 5.0

Though Whoop 4.0 brought us new ways to think about and track our overall health, we’re keen to see whether the newest edition of the fitness tracker will live up to the rumours and deliver even more benefits than the last. We’ve been led to expect innovations in variable tracking, new insights, a sleeker design and hopefully better charging capabilities. Stay tuned for more updates as we get them and read our full review of the Whoop 4.0 here.

