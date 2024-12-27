If you want some kit to help you hit your fitness goals in the new year, Aldi (of all places) might be the best place to look thanks to its new sports and leisure range.

While I’ve long since stopped being surprised by the contents of its middle aisle, I was impressed by how affordable the products are. There’s an exercise bike for just £79.99, yoga mats for £5.49, and a selection of resistance bands for only £2.49 each, hitting stores from 29 December.

An exercise bike for less than £100 is a rarity, and though I’m yet to test the range, all the hallmarks of a solid product are there – perhaps this is why Aldi has limited purchases to one per customer. The bike has a simple LCD to display basic metrics, a belt-driven 6kg flywheel, a sturdy steel frame and a centralised knob for adjusting the resistance.

( Aldi )

But, as a fitness writer, the most exciting inclusion for me is the free weights – you’ll be amazed how much you can do with just a single kettlebell and a few foundational exercises. If you’re looking to exercise at home in the new year, sending your health, fitness and strength levels soaring in the process, I think these should be your first port of call.

From 2 January (these specific items are running a little behind schedule), you can pick up a 6kg or 8kg kettlebell for £7.99, and a 10kg or 12kg kettlebell for £12.99, which is incredibly cheap compared to the competition – Amazon’s 6kg kettlebell costs a around £14, at the time of writing.

Don’t expect a cast iron build for this price. These ‘bells have a plastic body and are filled with sand, but they still have a wide handle for kettlebell swings and an ergonomic shape suitable for explosive exercises like cleans. They’re also priced so reasonably you might consider picking up a few weight options, or an equally weighted pair for more versatility.

( Aldi )

If you’re after a metal finish, you’ll find it in the adjustable dumbbell set, which costs £19.99. Each set comes with a central steel bar, a selection of 2kg and 1kg cast iron weight plates and a couple of spring collars to lock them into place.

Like the kettlebells, it might be worth picking up a pair to widen your training horizons. Then you can adjust the weight of the dumbbells to suit different strength training exercises, helping you build muscle at home. Or, if you want a set weight dumbbell for more dynamic workouts like HIIT classes, you can pick up a 5kg rubber-coated pair for the same price.

The range is available in-store from 29 December. So, if you’re after a bargain, you’ll have to be quick. Then the only challenge is carrying your new weights home.