I took maca powder for three months and here’s why you should too

Maca is a plant native to central Peru, it’s a vegetable from the cruciferous family and it’s been used for thousands of years as a food supplement and medication. Today, it’s considered to be an adaptogenic superfood and you’ll find it in any health food shop. Maca root, usually found in powder form, boasts a slew of health benefits, so it’s been a staple in my wellbeing routine for many years. Usually I’ll add a teaspoon of it to smoothies or herbal tea.

However, my quest to find the best version of every supplement is ongoing so I was keen to see how a new brand measured up to others I’d tried over the years. I decided to trial a new 500mg capsule of Maca to see if taking it like a vitamin in a fixed dose would help me get more into my diet. I usually don’t take maca very consistently, so I was keen to see if swallowing a daily supplement would have a positive impact.

Maca root powder contains vitamins, minerals, fibre, macamides, macaridine, alkaloids and glucosinolates, so a long list of components that can support better health. The benefits of ingesting the powder include increased energy, improved memory, stamina and focus. It’s also recommended for people going through menopause because of its ability to lessen hot flushes and improve sleep and sex drive, so there are plenty of advantages to taking it regularly.

How we tested maca supplements

I took these supplements for three months, at the same time every morning, with food and water. While I was taking them, I tracked how I was feeling – my energy levels, my focus and my mood. I also tracked my sleep time and quality and how tired I felt after exercise and my hormonal symptoms and recorded the results. I took one capsule every day for 13 weeks and compared everything I’d recorded over the three-month period.