I took maca powder for three months and here’s why you should too

Myvitamins maca supplements
- Amount: 30 or 90 capsules
- Dosage: 500mg maca extract per serving
- Vegan: Yes
- Why we love it
- Great way of avoiding maca flavour
- Ideal for regulating how much you take
The first thing I noticed when testing out these supplements was that I was able to bypass the flavour of maca powder, which honestly, I have never been a fan of. The taste of the powder is always a little off putting for me so being able to take the capsules was a great way to avoid the maca flavour in my drinks. The capsules also made it much easier to regulate how much I was taking. Each capsule holds the same volume of powder, so there was no guesswork – like there is with a teaspoon.
After the first two weeks of taking the capsules every morning, I didn’t really notice any changes. But by week four, I did feel less tired overall. A 2022 study showed that maca improved daily fatigue symptoms in young women after four weeks, so I was hopeful that I was experiencing similar effects. After six weeks of taking the supplements I found that my afternoon tiredness didn’t seem to feel as intense and that I wasn’t as exhausted after the gym. These were small changes, certainly not life changing, but I did notice them.
After ten weeks I had a little more spring in my step during the day, but I didn’t notice any changes to my sleep. I had hoped that the maca supplements would help me sleep more deeply, but they didn’t seem to make much of a difference here and it’s my magnesium supplements that really do the heavy lifting in this area.
Overall, I felt a little more focused with slightly less brain fog and propensity for distraction in the afternoons. I felt good after three months and could definitely tell that my energy levels had shifted slightly. The overall effect lifted my mood slightly and I felt more positive because I was feeling less tired.