Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Setting out to defend the title they won in 2022, the England Lionesses are through to the quarter finals of the Women’s Euros 2025. Held for the first time in Switzerland, the tournament will conclude on Sunday 27 July.

After defeating Wales on Sunday, England’s next match against Sweden is scheduled for Thursday 17 July, which could move them into the semi-final round.

Captain Sarina Wiegman's side secured their place in history when they claimed the trophy, which was England’s first-ever major women’s European Championship win.

Defeating Germany 2-1 in the final match at Wembley Stadium, the team brought the title home with celebrations among football fans across the country.

If you’re hoping for similar glory in the Women’s Euros 2025, you can cheer on the Lionesses with the best merch. From team kits and shirts to the Euro25 ball and UEFA mascot, we’ve rounded up the best merchandise to shop now.

Nike England Lionesses home stadium shirt 2025: £84.99, Englandstore.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

Inspired by vintage sportswear and various Lioness kits from tournaments past, this Nike shirt is designed with sweat-wicking technology to keep you comfortable while playing. The England 2025 home design uses a colourful red and blue ombre with blue panelling and the Nike and England logos.

England shield bucket hat: £20, Englandstore.com

open image in gallery ( England Store )

It’s no surprise that Nineties bucket hats have returned this summer. The unisex style boasts a blue and red printed design with the England logo taking pride of place on the front. It could just as easily be worn to the Oasis Live tour – if you’re one of the lucky masses that secured tickets.

Nike England Windrunner: £99.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

Another retro throwback, this windrunner nods to the original 80s design with an English twist. Made from 75% recycled fibres, it’s great for evening kick-offs once the sun goes down.

Nike football Euro zip print fleece: £104.99, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Asos )

This Nike jacket for the Euros boasts a fun burgundy and navy all-over print, complete with a funnel neck and zip-up design. The English rose detailing nods to the football team, while there’s also an England and Nike logo on the front. The relaxed fit makes it perfect for year-round off-duty wear.

Nike England football T-shirt: £32.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

This oversized T-shirt is a laidback way to show your support for the England team in the Women’s Euros 2025, whether at home or away. The black design features the signature Nike tick with “Lioness” typography above.

The EA Sports FC 26 trailer drops tomorrow, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed as cover star