Arsenal are back in action on Saturday evening as they make the short trip to West Ham United for an all-London Premier League clash.

The Gunners are in high spirits off the back of an emphatic Champions League victory in midweek, dismantling Sporting CP in a 5-1 thrashing at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

After getting back to winning ways against Nottingham Forest last weekend, Mikel Arteta will be eager for his side to keep up their recent return to form against the Hammers, who will similarly go into the contest with renewed confidence.

Julen Lopetegui experienced a much-needed reprieve in the West Ham hot seat after sealing a vital three points away at Newcastle on Monday, defeating the Magpies 2-0 in an impressive victory.

While the win was enough to spare the Spaniard his job for at least another week, the visit of Arsenal poses a much tougher task for Lopetegui, who is in desperate need of a positive result at home.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

West Ham will face Arsenal at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 30 November at the London Stadium in London, England.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

What is the team news?

The most notable omission for West Ham will be seen on the sidelines, with Lopetegui banned from the touchline after picking up his third booking of the season against Newcastle.

In a boost for the Hammers, Edson Alvarez returns from a recent suspension and his available for selection once again. Mohammed Kudus will meanwhile serve the last of his five-match ban.

Arsenal’s defensive injury woes may have been further exacerbated in midweek after Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off against Sporting with five minutes to play, with Arteta citing that the Brazilian was withdrawn after feeling ‘discomfort’.

This comes after Ben White underwent an operation to address a long-standing knee problem over the international break, which will leave him out of action for a number of months. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also unavailable due to a knee injury.

Predicted lineups

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Odds

West Ham 13/2

Draw 15/4

Arsenal 8/15

Prediction

Both West Ham and Arsenal go into this game with renewed sense of confidence, but even after their win on Tyneside, it would be a huge surprise if the Hammers were able to cause an upset over their North London opposition. It might not be easiest of tasks, but expect Arsenal to come out on top. West Ham 1-2 Arsenal.

