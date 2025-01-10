Next Everton manager odds: David Moyes odds-on for Goodison return

You always think you’ve seen it all in football but sacking a manager just a few hours before their FA Cup third round tie certainly takes some beating.

That’s exactly what the new Everton owners have done despite having all week to make a decision on Sean Dyche, choosing to sack him just hours before they hosted Peterborough United at Goodison Park.

The writing seemed to be on the cards for the former Burnley boss, especially since the takeover of the club by US-based Friedkin Group, which was completed last month.

The club currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone, after winning just three of 19 league games and there has been little for fans to cheer about after scoring just 15 goals and only one in their last five.

Dyche’s backroom staff also left the club with under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman in charge for the 2-0 win over the Posh.

Next Everton manager betting: Moyes over Mourinho for Toffees?

Manager Odds Betting site David Moyes 3/10 BoyleSports Paulo Fonseca 10/1 Bet365 Jose Mourinho 12/1 BoyleSports Lee Carsley 12/1 TalkSport Bet Gareth Southgate 20/1 Bet365 Steve Cooper 25/1 BetVictor Leighton Baines 25/1 Parimatch

Everton were linked with a move for former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter before he joined West Ham and it’s probably no surprise to see former Hammers and Everton boss David Moyes favourite for the job.

He was harshly let go in the summer by West Ham, following the expiration of his contract and would be a popular choice among some of the Goodison Park faithful.

It’s almost 12 years since he left the club to replace Sir Alex Ferguson as manager of Manchester United but how the club would love to return to the levels they enjoyed back then.

He established the club in the top seven of the Premier League from 2006 until 2013 and led the side to UEFA Europa League qualification on three occasions.

Football betting sites have him as the favourite for the role at 3/10 following reports he’s to meet with the club on Friday and the fact he still lives locally and is currently out of work is in his favour as the club needs to act fast so they can move in the transfer market and don’t become embroiled in a real relegation fight.

Mourinho in the mix despite Friedkin friction

It appears as though Everton only have eyes for Moyes at this point with a lack of consensus among bookmakers concerning who else might be in the picture.

Jose Mourinho admitted he would be ready for a return to England, back in October, but despite also saying only “brave guys” manage at the bottom of the table that hasn’t stopped betting sites from cutting his odds to 7/4 before he was pushed back out to as big as 12/1 with BoyleSports.

Following spells at Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham would he be welcomed at Goodison Park? After the last few years of turmoil off the pitch, it’s time for stability and that rarely comes when Mourinho is around. But the owners do know all about him, having worked with him at Roma and sacking him.

The 61-year-old is also still under contract with Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Outside chance

With so many jobs up for grabs lately, we are used to seeing the same names doing the rounds, so it’s no surprise to see Lee Carsley, Steve Cooper and David Wagner among the names mentioned.

We already know Carsley has returned to his role with the England Under 21’s but could he be persuaded to leave that for one of his former clubs?

Two new names on the list are Julen Lopetegui and Rob Edwards who have themselves just been sacked, by West Ham and Luton respectively and I can’t imagine any Everton fan anywhere thinking they would be an improvement on Sean Dyche.

One different name is Paulo Fonseca with the former AC Milan boss at 10/1 on the betting apps, again due to his links with the Friedkin group. The 51-year-old former defender has also previously been in charge of Lille, Roma and Porto.

