I trekked to Everest Base Camp – and this is the gear that withstood the elements

When it comes to facing some of the harshest elements, the Arc’teryx beta AR jacket was my go-to. It wasn’t just a waterproof layer; it was an effective shield through the highs and lows of the journey.

One of the first things I noticed was the fit. It’s cut to allow comfortable layering without feeling bulky. I wore it over both a base and mid-layer, which let me adapt to changing altitudes and temperatures. Plus, it looks sharp – understated but stylish, which felt just right for the mountain trails.

The jacket truly proved its worth when we were hit by a three-day monsoon starting in Gorak Shep and stretching all the way to Lukla. With its Gore-Tex pro fabric, the jacket stood up to constant, heavy rainfall, keeping my torso dry despite the unforgiving conditions. Unlike other rain jackets that can get uncomfortably clammy, this one remained breathable, which helped me stay comfortable even when pushing through tough sections of the trail.

At high altitudes, temperatures drop significantly, but this jacket’s ability to trap warmth without needing heavy layers underneath was impressive. It managed to balance insulation and weight perfectly. While it isn’t designed as a full-on winter jacket, it held up against Everest’s cold air, keeping me comfortable without weighing down my pack.

The Arc’teryx beta AR isn’t cheap, but for a serious trek, it’s worth every penny. It’s rugged enough to withstand the intense Himalayan weather, and it strikes a great balance between comfort, style, and technical capability. Whether you’re headed to Everest or facing unpredictable conditions closer to home, this jacket is a top-notch companion.