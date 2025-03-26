Jump to content
Independent
I tried M&S’s Mother’s Day dine-in deal, and I can’t believe it only costs £5 per head

Enjoy a main and three sides for just £20

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 26 March 2025 05:42 EDT
The dine-in deal is available in store for four days only
The dine-in deal is available in store for four days only (iStock/The Independent )

If you are yet to book that special treat for a loved one this Mother’s Day (Sunday 30 March), don’t panic, as M&S has unveiled its dine-in deal – and it costs just £5 per head. Whether you’re swapping your local Italian for the sofa, enjoying the day at home or tucking into a Sunday roast at the kitchen table, M&S’s dine-in range is a great choice.

With dishes to rival your favourite restaurant and prices per head to match a lunchtime meal deal, it’s not hard to see the appeal. As for its Mother’s Day offering, you can choose a main dish and three family-sized sides for £20, serving four people.

Just like its other dine-in deals, the dishes are pre-prepared and ready-to-cook for the ultimate fuss-free meal. From a salt and pepper chicken and slow-cooked tender British beef to wild garlic salmon, the mains are indulgent and varied, while the sides span vegetables, roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, spring greens and more.

With the big day on the horizon, I got my hands on a number of dishes to see if the dine-in deal could make Mother’s Day feel like the special occasion it is. From when it’s available to my full review, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s Mother’s Day dine-in deal.

M&S Mother's Day dine-in deal

M&S dine in deal mother's day indybest.png
  • Availability: In-store now until 30 March
  • What's included: Main and three sides
  • Serves: Four
  • Why we love it
    • At £5 per head, it's affordable
    • Good flavours
  • Take note
    • No drink, starter or pudding included

What’s included in the M&S Mother’s Day dine-in deal?

The M&S Mother’s Day dine-in deal is all about hearty, sharing-style food for the entire family. The portions are very generous, with three sides and a main dish, serving up to four people. When it comes to choosing your centerpiece, there’s a 2.2kg salt and pepper chicken, boneless slow-cooked tender British beef, British outdoor bred pork crackling joint, wild garlic salmon and a nut roast for vegetarians.

m&s mother's day dine in deal
A selection of M&S’s Mother’s Day dine-in dishes (Daisy Lester )

For sides, you can choose between eight Yorkshire puddings, a cheesy green vegetable bake, emperor carrots and red onion, butter roast potatoes, spring greens, smashed potatoes with salsa verde drizzle and root vegetables for roasting.

M&S’s Mother’s Day dine-in deal, reviewed

To see if M&S’s dine-in deal was sufficiently special for such an occasion as Mother’s Day, I sampled a few of the dishes. Perhaps the most decadent centerpiece in the selection, the salt and pepper chicken comes pre-seasoned for roasting in the oven. Even the most inexperienced of home chefs can cook the chicken to perfection. I foil-wrapped it and cooked it for 45 minutes before removing the foil and putting it back into the oven for another hour and 20 minutes. When the timer’s up, let it rest for 15 minutes before carving. For an affordable supermarket chicken, it’s tender, succulent and moist with delicious flavour, thanks to the salt and pepper seasoning. Easily feeding a family of four, the chicken combines fuss-free cooking with delicious flavour.

Daisy Lester
Salt and pepper chicken, cheesy veg and roasted carrots (Daisy Lester)

As for the sides, the roast potatoes came out crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside (particularly if you cook them in an air fryer rather than an oven), while the carrot side was deliciously sweet and caramelized, thanks to the red onion. The cheesy green side was equally indulgent, with the broccoli and cabbage topped by a rich cheese sauce and garlic breadcrumbs and crispy onions providing crunch.

Easily beating the portion size you’d be served at a Sunday pub lunch and costing just £5 a head, it’s an affordable and tasty way to toast to the Mother’s Day occasion.

The only downside is that, unlike the Valentine’s Day dine-in deals, you don’t get a drink, starter or pudding. That said, it’s still a stellar offering.

When does the M&S Mother’s Day dine-in deal launch?

The dine-in deal is available to shop in-store only from now until Mothering Sunday (30 March 2025). That means you only have four days to choose your dine-in dishes, so you’ll want to plan a trip to your local M&S pronto.

The verdict: M&S Mother’s Day dine-in deal

For £5 per head, you simply cannot beat M&S’s Mother’s Day dine-in deal. The dishes were tasty and, best of all, fuss-free and easy to cook, meaning you’ll be able to spend more time enjoying your mother figure’s company. The £20 meal is in-store now until 30 March.

