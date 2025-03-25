I’ve found the best laptop deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon's first big sale of the year is here. The Amazon Spring Sale runs from 25 until 31 March and offers major discounts on a wide range of products, including laptops, Amazon devices, and smart home tech, as well as fashion, beauty, and more.

As always, the team of expert deal hunters and I are sourcing the best bargains throughout the sale. The main guide is the place to spot the very best discounts, but here I will focus on the best laptop deals.

Amazon’s seasonal sales are often your best chance to grab one of the best laptops while they’re at their cheapest prices. Whether you need something budget-friendly, for occasional work or you’re looking to upgrade to a more powerful gadget for creative projects, I’ll keep you updated on all the latest price cuts on the laptops I love.

Best laptop deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £599.99, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( AO )

There’s 40 per cent off the Lenovo IdeaPad slim 3, a lightweight, mid-range Windows laptop running on a decently powerful Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of RAM. Port selection is generous, with two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an SD card reader, HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the thin bezels and raised webcam give you plenty of screen space to play around with.

Asus Vivobook 17: Was £549.99, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Here’s a £170 saving on the Asus Vivobook 17, a great value laptop with a large display. The keenly priced 17.3in laptop offers decent mid-range performance and comes with a free laptop bag and wired mouse.

MacBook Pro (M4, 2024): Was £1,599, now £1,434, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

This isn’t a new deal, but it’s still the cheapest price you’ll find on the newest and rarely discounted MacBook Pro at Amazon. The M4-powered laptop is the most powerful Apple makes, with enough performance to chew through intensive tasks like video editing and rendering on the go.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £399.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

I picked this Asus laptop as the best Chromebook in my review thanks to its lengthy battery life and speedy processing. I found this model paired a sleek minimalist design with sensible specifications, it’s specced to match a decent entry-level Windows laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor backed up by 8GB of RAM. But if that wasn’t enticing enough, there’s currently nearly 40 per cent off at Amazon.

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2025?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days runs from 25 March to 31 March. The sale features discounts of up to 45 per cent across various categories, including home essentials, electronics and more. With hundreds of thousands of deals available, this week-long sale gives you ample time to find the best laptop offers.

What is the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale?

First launched in 2022 to bridge the gap between the January sales and Prime Day, the annual Amazon spring event sees big discounts applied across the online retailer’s huge range of tech, phones, laptops and more. Many of the deals are time-limited, much like they are during the summer Prime Day sale. Unlike during Prime Day, however, you don’t need to be a Prime member to access the discounts.

What were the best laptop deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

I spotted some eye-catching discounts during last year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, including big savings on some of the best tech, beauty products and kitchen appliances. But where laptops were concerned, the Asus TUF FX507ZC4 gaming laptop (£653.06, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by almost £100 and Microsoft’s now sold-out surface pro 9 (Amazon.co.uk) had a hefty £500 saving.