Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

iRobot has unveiled a new range of Roomba robot vacuums, set to launch in the UK later in March. Starting at £499, the refreshed line-up features improved cleaning technology, with new features like a mechanical dust compactor to extend emptying times, rotating mop brushes and a self-cleaning docking station.

The announcement is billed by iRobot as the company’s largest and most comprehensive product launch in its 35 year history.

In recent years, Roomba has faced tough competition from rivals like Eufy and Tapo, whose robot vacuums generally offer more advanced features at cheaper prices. With the launch of five overhauled vacuum cleaners, however, Roomba is hoping to reestablish itself as the leading innovator in the market it invented.

To complement the new bots, the Roomba companion app is also getting a complete refresh, promising improved controls, easier scheduling and the ability to monitor your device’s progress in real-time.

“The launch of these robots represents more than the consistent progress of our exceptional innovation team,” said iRobot CEO Gary Cohen. “They underscore the return of iRobot as the category creator and our leadership position that was established more than three decades ago.”

Here’s a breakdown of the two headline Roomba devices arriving in the UK this March. They’ll make up the new 2025 range alongside the entry-level Roomba 105 and the top-of-the line Roomba Plus 505.

Roomba 205 DustCompactor: From £499, iRobot.co.uk

open image in gallery ( iRobot )

The standout feature of the mid-range Roomba 205 is a new, onboard debris-compacting system, a first for robot vacuum cleaners. By physically compressing debris in the bin, iRobot claims the robot will be able to run autonomously for up to eight weeks without being manually emptied. That means there’s no need for a bulky collection bin above the charging dock – a feature seen on some of the best robot vacuums.

The Roomba 205 will be available in a vac-only model or a combo model that adds a mopping function. Both get improved navigation and significantly more powerful suction than existing Roomba models.

Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock: From £699, iRobot.co.uk

open image in gallery ( iRobot )

A more premium Roomba, the Roomba Plus 405 is all about “intense suction” – iRobot claims this model is 70 times more powerful than the Roomba 600 series. The 405 also uses more effective dual-spinning mop heads rather than the basic mopping pad found on other Roombas. We’ve seen similar spinning mop heads on our top-rated robot vacuum, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni (£799, Amazon.co.uk), but their inclusion here is a first for the brand.

The Roomba Plus 405 comes with an ‘autowash’ docking station, as seen with the existing Roomba Comba 10 Max. Once the cleaning job is completed, the vacuum automatically empties itself, then dutifully cleans and dries the mop heads with hot air and charges its batteries for the next run.

Prices will start at £499 for the Roomba 205 series and at £699 for the more premium Roomba Plus 405. Both go on pre-sale at select retailers later in March. We’ll bring you our review once we’ve had some testing time with the new models.

Make light work of your spring cleaning with these cordless vacuum cleaners