Vet issues advice and tips for keeping pets cool as heatwave approaches

Despite the warmest and sunniest spring on record, it’s been a grey start to the summer. Now, it’s time to soak up the sun once more (with SPF, of course), as a heatwave is forecasted for the UK.

While many of us are buying fans and air conditioning units to help us beat the heat, what about our pets? When temperatures soar, our four-legged friends feel it the most.

“Too much sun or heat can be extremely dangerous for our canine companions, especially for flat-faced breeds and overweight dogs, who find it more difficult to cool themselves down”, PDSA veterinary nurse Nina Downing told The Independent. “Older dogs and those with ongoing health problems may also find it more difficult to manage their body temperature.”

During a heatwave, skipping your daily walk may be the safest option. “Walk or play in the early morning and later in the evening; missing a walk is less dangerous than exercising when it’s too hot,” advises Anna Ewers Clark, vet and veterinary standards lead at Blue Cross. “Check the pavement before letting your pet walk on it- hot pavement can burn paws.”

“Never leave them in a car, conservatory or any room that gets heated quickly in the sun – these can get dangerously hot in minutes,” Clark adds.

It’s important to know the signs of heatstroke in your dog, which can include increased or noisy panting, drooling, vomiting or diarrhea, and being wobbly on their feet. “If you notice any of these signs, offer your dog some water to drink, cool them down straight away by pouring cool water over their body and call your vet immediately,” Downing advises.

Beyond ensuring your pet has access to shady areas and plenty of water, there are plenty more things you can do to alleviate the heat. Pup-friendly sunscreen can protect exposed snouts and paddling pools can provide sweet relief, while innovative solutions like cooling mats or jackets can keep animals chill.

Ahead of the heatwave, we’ve rounded up the simple things you can do to keep your pets cool – plus, the products to buy, according to experts.

Sunscreen

“When it’s sunny, remember that you can apply pet-safe suncream to pink noses and areas of exposed skin to prevent sunburn,” Downing says. “Choose a sun cream that is pet safe SPF30 or higher, and waterproof.”

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Noseprint SPF 30 (£21, Amazon.co.uk) is designed for dogs, cats, horses and other animals. It’s got a non-toxic formula, meaning it doesn’t contain zinc oxide, which is harmful to pets. Or, try this Dermoscent sunfree for dogs and cats (£16.45, Vetsend.co.uk) which is waterproof and fragrance-free. Sunscreen is particularly important “for light coloured pets or on areas with little fur such as the nose, ears and belly,” Clark says.

Cooling mats

Downing also advises that you place an ice pack wrapped in a towel in your pet’s bed to keep it, and them, cool. “You could also consider laying down a wet towel or cooling mat.” This Rosewood checkered mat (£12, Johnlewis.com) fits the bill. It’s activated by weight or pressure from your pup, with the pad remaining cooler than the surroundings for between three to four hours. Or, Clever Paw’s cooling mat (from £3.99, Therange.co.uk) comes in three different sizes for various breeds.

open image in gallery ( The Range )

“Always supervise your dog to ensure they don’t chew the ice pack or cooling mat, as the contents can be harmful,” Downing recommends. Clark also notes that “mats will warm up to body temperature after a while,” so they aren’t an all-day solution.

Paddling pools

“There are a lot of fun and inventive things that you can do to help keep your dog comfortable on a hot day,” Downing continues. “Filling a shallow paddling pool or washing up bowl with cold water can give your dog a much-needed chance to cool their paws.”

open image in gallery ( Dunelm )

This Crufs medium-size pool (£22, Dunelm.co.uk) is foldable and portable with a reinforced wall, while Pet’s At Home’s pool (£20, Petsathome.co.uk) pops up in seconds with no inflating needed. Alternatively, this mat (£15, Petsathome.co.uk) features fun sprinklers to entertain pets while keeping them cool.

Treats

“Advice circulates on social media every summer claiming that the cold temperature of ice cubes can trigger a pet’s heat-regulating system, which results in their body warming up – however, this is untrue,” Downing explains.

“As long as your pet is healthy, providing a few ice cubes to play with or in their water bowl is a great way to cool them down.” All you need is a reusable ice cube tray (£7.50, Amazon.co.uk) for the freezer. If your pet is small or is prone to eating quickly, you could shave the ice.

“Have a go at making some frozen dog treats to keep your pooch cool,” suggests Lauren Bennett expert in dog welfare at the RSPCA. Using an ice cube tray, you can freeze bananas, apples or celery.

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

“Use cold treats from the fridge for added moisture or make an ice lolly for your dog from pet-friendly ingredients,” Bennett adds. Alternatively, you could buy Jude’s ice cream for dogs (£3.50, Waitrose.com).

Grooming

“Grooming will also help your dog to regulate their temperature, especially if they have long or thick hair,” says Downing. “Although dogs don’t sweat through their skin like humans, a tangle-free coat will allow your dog’s skin to breathe better.”

open image in gallery ( Pets at Home )

With that in mind, this de-shedder groomer tool (£23, Petsathome.com) will safely remove undercoat fur and is available in various widths to fit pets of different sizes and fur lengths.

