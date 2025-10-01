The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Instant Pot launches mini multi-cooker that’s perfect for solo diners and students
Your new kitchen hero is mini and mighty
If hassle-free dinners are the way to your heart, then I might have found you a new kitchen hero – and it’s mini. The latest launch from Instant Pot is a pint-sized multi-cooker that is perfect for solo diners and students.
The soon-to-be saviour of busy households or bustling university halls, this new appliance is a space-saving – and surprisingly stylish – version of the brand’s bestselling Instant Pot multi-cooker.
Combining hands-free cooking and various functions (think baking, air frying, slow cooking and pressure cooking) into one speedy appliance, Instant Pot appliances regularly rival the likes of Ninja and Philips in IndyBest’s expert reviews.
Now, the kitchen gadget giant has shrunk all the best bits of the Instant Pot classic into the new mini version, so those cooking for less and students can get in on the action.
Here’s everything you need to know – including how to buy the new Instant Pot mini.
