Independent
Instant Pot launches mini multi-cooker that’s perfect for solo diners and students

Your new kitchen hero is mini and mighty

Alice Reynolds
Wednesday 01 October 2025 12:43 EDT
With seven speedy functions, your midweek dinner is worry-free
With seven speedy functions, your midweek dinner is worry-free (Instant Pot/The Independent)

If hassle-free dinners are the way to your heart, then I might have found you a new kitchen hero – and it’s mini. The latest launch from Instant Pot is a pint-sized multi-cooker that is perfect for solo diners and students.

The soon-to-be saviour of busy households or bustling university halls, this new appliance is a space-saving – and surprisingly stylish – version of the brand’s bestselling Instant Pot multi-cooker.

Combining hands-free cooking and various functions (think baking, air frying, slow cooking and pressure cooking) into one speedy appliance, Instant Pot appliances regularly rival the likes of Ninja and Philips in IndyBest’s expert reviews.

Now, the kitchen gadget giant has shrunk all the best bits of the Instant Pot classic into the new mini version, so those cooking for less and students can get in on the action.

Here’s everything you need to know – including how to buy the new Instant Pot mini.

