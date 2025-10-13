This affordable dehumidifier from Lidl can also dry clothes

An affordable dehumidifier is set to hit Lidl stores this week – and it claims to be able to dry clothes while saving you money.

The Tronic dehumidifier will be available at the budget supermarket from Thursday 16 October and will cost £74.99 – an affordable price when you consider that some of these gadgets can set you back hundreds.

While there’s an upfront cost, the best dehumidifiers can significantly reduce your laundry-drying times by efficiently removing moisture and dampness from the air – ultimately helping you cut down on energy bills.

In fact, MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has previously advised ditching tumble dryers – which can cost up to £1 per hour to run – in favour of a dehumidifier, which can operate for just pennies an hour, making it a far more cost-effective option in the long run.

So, if you’re after a way to keep down household bills this winter, here’s all you need to know about Lidl’s Tronic dehumidifier, including how to get your hands on one.

Tronic dehumidifier Set to arrive soon in Lidl’s famous middle aisle, the Tronic dehumidifier offers two handy programs: one designed for drying laundry and another for general dehumidifying, giving you precise control over its use. You can also pre-set your desired humidity level anywhere between 30 per cent and 80 per cent. Capable of extracting up to 10 litres of moisture in 24 hours, the device stores water in a 2.1-litre tank, with a viewing window to monitor levels. It also features a full-tank alert and built-in overflow protection for peace of mind. For easy maintenance, the washable filter helps keep the unit clean and mould-free. Plus, thanks to its built-in wheels and handle, moving it around the house to tackle damp spots is a breeze. As you can only shop Lidl’s products in store, head to one near you to buy the Tronic dehumidifier. What to know Moisture extraction rate : Up to 10l/ 24 hours

Up to 10l/ 24 hours Programs : Dry laundry, dehumidify

Dry laundry, dehumidify Water tank capacity : 2.1l

2.1l Energy consumption : 245W

245W Cable length : 180cm £74 from Lidl.co.uk Prices may vary

What is the best dehumidifier to buy?

Can’t get to Lidl but still need a dehumidifier? No stress, as we’ve put loads to the test and found some great alternatives in our round-up of the best dehumidifiers. Check out some of our top picks below, including our overall winner, a budget-friendly alternative to rival Lidl's, and a space-saving option.

Duux bora smart 30l dehumidifier Read more £299 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier Read more £44 from Robertdyas.co.uk Prices may vary EcoAir DDWH10 desiccant dehumidifier with heater Read more £393 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

Want to compare these to more of our tried-and-tested models? We’ve rounded up the best dehumidifiers