If you’re looking for cost-effective ways to keep warm this autumn, we’ve spotted an excellent deal on our favourite tried-and-tested electric heater.

Right now, you can save almost 50 per cent on the Dreamland silent power pure air fan heater atAmazon (was £119.99, now £64, Amazon.co.uk). Our reviewer, appliances expert Rachael Penn, named it the best electric heater overall, praising its multiple functions: “This does everything you need it to do: it heats up quickly, holds the heat and purifies the air,” she said.

The price of the heater dropped to a record low during Amazon’s Prime Day sale earlier this month. The appliance has remained on sale since then, but if goes back up in price or drops out of stock, you can also snap up the same deal at Very (was £120, now £64, Very.co.uk).

For more ways to stay toasty this autumn, we’ve also rounded up the best electric heater deals this month, plus our tried-and-tested pick of the best electric blankets.

Dreamland silent power pure air fan heater In our review of the best electric heaters, this model from Dreamland took the top spot. This was, in part, because of its multifunctionality. Not only does it feature a built-in air purifier, it also has a cooling function, so it’ll serve you well year-round. “Perhaps the feature that impressed me the most was the built-in ioniser, which purifies the air as it heats”, said IndyBest reviewer Rachael Penn. “This means it can reduce dust, pollen and other particles in the air, making it ideal for those with allergies.” It also delivers on heating capability. There’s a rapid heating function, which “works incredibly well, blasting out hot air in seconds”, Rachael said. “It has a programmable timer for one, three and nine hours. It needs to have a time limit set, so you can’t just leave it running indefinitely, which some might find frustrating, but it’s actually a very good safety feature.” What’s more, it’s very quiet: “It was barely audible even on the highest fan setting, so it’s definitely one you could have on while you’re trying to relax or even sleep,” noted Rachael. £119 £64 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

