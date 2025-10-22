This budget dehumidifier is the smart choice for small spaces

With the cold, wet weather making a return, laundry has firmly moved inside. But with soaring bills to balance alongside raising grocery prices and inflated living costs, you may be looking for energy efficient ways to dry clothes without using a tumble dryer.

That’s where dehumidifiers come in. While they’re known for tackling mould, damp and musty smells by sucking in moist air with a fan, many machines now come with a laundry mode that can help to speed up drying times.

Indeed, Martin Lewis suggested this method as a money-saving technique, as dehumidifiers are far cheaper to run than tumble dryers. While testing dehumidifiers, IndyBest reviewer, Joanne Lewsley, put this to test and was able to dry her clothes in around four hours.

The best dehumidifiers can cost upwards of £100, meaning the purchase is often put off. The Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier, on the other hand, comes in at less than £45. If you have a smaller space to tackle or are unwilling to take the plunge on an expensive machine, it’s worth checking out our best budget dehumidifier.

Chris Michael, founder and chair of leading dehumidifier company Meaco, spoke to Daisy Lester, our senior shopping writer, about how much it costs to run a dehumidifier. “Smaller models, which are ideal for flats or smaller homes, can cost as little as 4p per hour to run, while larger models, suited to bigger or damper properties, may cost up to 15p per hour.” This Daewoo model costs just 1p per hour to run, helping you to keep your costs low.

Here’s everything you need to know about our budget dehumidifier, including how to buy it for cheapest price.

Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier Costing a fraction of our top dehumidifiers at £44.99, the Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier is compact and lightweight, making it ideal for small rooms of up to 12m squared and moving between different places in the house. Our tester Joanne Lewsley said in her Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier review: “It’s not suitable for large or very humid spaces, but it’s a quiet, energy-efficient and affordable way to improve air quality.” “I used it in a damp, musty-smelling cupboard in the living room and noticed the difference in a few days,” she added. At 700ml, its water tank is considerably smaller than our other tested models, but the size means it can fit comfortably in cupboards, toilets, windowsills or even campervans. Joanne also noted it is quiet operation, at just 35dB, which she said makes it “bedroom friendly”. She praised the auto shut-off and full-tank alarm so there’s no guessing when its ready to be emptied. At the time of writing Daewoo’s 700ml dehumidifier is currently discounted to £34.99 on Roberts Dyas, saving you £10. But if this deal gets snapped up, Asda currently has an offer too. £44 £34 from Robertdyas.co.uk Prices may vary

