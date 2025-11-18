You can stop worrying about damp in your home thanks to this budget appliance

With the cold, wet weather returning, if you’re struggling to keep your home free from damp and musty smells, the best dehumidifiers can help, especially after learning how much it actually costs to run a dehumidifier. These nifty appliances work by sucking in moist air with a fan and then drawing it over refrigerated coils. The cold coils condense moisture in the air into liquid water, which is then collected in a tank or drawn away by a hose. The dehumidifier then expels warm air with a lower moisture level.

These highly effective appliances often range in price from £100 to £300. But, IndyBest’s air quality expert, Joanne Lewsley, tried and tested an array of models for her guide and found the Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier to be the best budget option. If you’re concerned about the damp in your home, but don’t want to spend a fortune on an expensive model, this is the perfect option.

Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier At £35, the Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier costs a fraction of other models. It’s compact and lightweight, making it ideal for small rooms and moving between different areas of your home. While it’s “not suitable for large or very humid spaces”, it’s a “quiet, energy-efficient and affordable way to improve air quality”, noted Joanne in her review. “I used it in a damp, musty-smelling cupboard in the living room and noticed the difference in a few days,” she added, so you shouldn’t need to worry so much about the damp in your home with this nifty appliance. It’s also quiet when in operation (she tested and found it to run at 35dB), making it “bedroom friendly”. She went on to praise the auto shut-off and full-tank alarm, so there’s no guessing when it’s ready to be emptied. £45 £35 from Robertdyas.co.uk Prices may vary

See our tried-and-tested best heated clothes airers to speed up drying times and keep costs down