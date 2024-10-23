Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The cost of living crisis and soaring household bills have put energy-efficient appliances at the top of people’s wishlists – think dehumidifiers and heated airers.

When it comes to staying warm while keeping costs down, sometimes thicker socks and hoodies just don’t cut it. If you’re after an extra layer of warmth, you probably need an electric blanket.

A cost-effective alternative to central heating, these high-tech throws cost as little as 1p a night to run. Designed with safety features and various temperature settings, electric blankets have become a winter must-have.

The issue you may have noticed is that designs don’t always come cheap, with some costing upwards of £70. Thankfully though, everyone’s favourite budget-friendly supermarket has got just the answer.

Landing just in time for colder weather, Aldi has dropped a heated throw in its Specialbuys aisle that will set you back just £29.99. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi ambiano heated throw: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi’s budget heated throw features nine temperature levels, allowing you to customise your experience. Described as soft and comfortable, it comes in dark grey, light grey and cream with each style machine washable thanks to the removable cable.

There are two safety features (an overheat protection and an auto-off function) for peace of mind while lounging or sleeping. Aldi recommends using higher settings for preheating your bed before settling in for the night and lower settings when using it as a throw blanket.

Costing 4p an hour to run, it’s a cost-effective alternative to central heating or electric heaters. It’s available in store now, head down to your local Specialbuys aisle pronto to avoid missing out.

Looking for more energy-saving appliances? We’ve rounded up the best heated airers