Aldi’s affordable heated clothes airer is back

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we will all soon be searching for ways to keep costs down this winter. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may want to invest in: a heated clothes airer.

While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.

It was near-impossible to get your hands on a heated airer last winter, so we’d suggest investing early this year. Luckily, Aldi has just announced the return of its bargain £34.99 heated airer.

Owing to its pocket-friendly price, it’s sold out more than five times online since its launch but it is now back in stock. The coveted buy is one of the cheapest on the market and helps to supercharge your drying time while keeping costs down – welcome news, in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

If this nifty household appliance has gone straight to the top of your wish list, here’s everything you need to know about the Aldi Specialbuys that make light work of your large loads.

Aldi heated clothes airer: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Power: 230W

230W Running cost: 6p per hour

The large drying surface and 18 heated bars mean you can dry bulky items such as bath towels and bedsheets, then simply fold down the airer and neatly pack it away once you’re finished.

Said to be lightweight and easy to assemble, it’s ideal if you don’t have the budget or capacity for a tumble dryer. Eliminating those frantic dashes out to the garden to get your washing in before the heavens open, it’s bound to be a simple and practical way to dry your clothes.

But more than that, it’s also cost-efficient – with the retailer claiming it costs just 6p an hour to run. Busy families and larger households will particularly benefit from the reduced drying time, enabling you to get through your huge load faster.

The airer is in stock now, but you’ll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on it.

If you happen to miss out on snapping up Aldi’s budget buy, fear not, as there are plenty of other affordable heated airers on the market that don’t scrimp on quality.

Dunelm heated airer with wings: £40, Dunelm.com

open image in gallery ( Dunelm )

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best heated airers, Dunelm’s bargain offering is “one of the most versatile dryers of our range”, our tester said. “Dunelm’s winged heated airer, which costs around 7p an hour to run, can be used with its two wings either folded out or tucked in”. Praising its space-saving design and lightweight aluminium design, our reviewer added: “It’s carpet-friendly too, with beam supports instead of separate, carpet-branding feet.”

