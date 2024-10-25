Aldi’s dehumidifier offers a cheap way to ditch the damp this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



With winter just around the corner, the problem of damp within our homes rears its ugly head. Enter dehumidifiers.

Ousting odours while tackling mould, these nifty appliances are a must-have during the colder months. Plus, their energy-efficient credentials will help you save on your household bills (tick, tick, tick).

As well as reducing dust and allergens in the air, dehumidifiers can also speed up clothes drying times when it comes to laundry loads. This is thanks to the appliance drawing excess moisture from its surroundings.

With a tumble dryer costing up to £1.55 an hour to run, it might be time to consider a dehumidifier instead in light of the rising cost of living.

But, with most models costing between £50 and £400, Aldi has saved the day with its new £44.99 model. The ambaino dehumidifier has joined the budget supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle in time for winter 2024. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi ambaino dehumidifier, 2l: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Promising to remove damp from your home by extracting moisture from the air, Aldi’s dehumidifier also works to improve the air quality and relieve allergens. Boasting a 2l water tank capacity, the model is compact and portable (22.8cm x 15cm x 37.3cm) so you can move it around your home with ease.

Suitable for small rooms up to 15m2, it’s touted as quiet when in operation so it can be in use during nighttime. Plus, as a safety precaution, it has an automatic switch-off function when it’s full.

The benefits don’t end there, with the cheap dehumidifier helping to dry clothes more efficiently and quickly. Simply place it next to a load drying on an airer. Available in store now, head to your local Specialbuys aisle.

