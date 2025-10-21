Interior designers share the best high street homeware to shop now

Whether you’ve just moved house or your four walls are in need of a make-over, it can be tricky to know where to start when it comes to interior design. From tableware and plush rugs to artwork or all-important lighting, getting the right set-up in your home is a fine balance.

Much like the latest catwalk trends can help steer your wardrobe, designs from the biggest studios, designers and brands can inspire your interiors. From lighting and materials to colour palettes and tiling, luxury interiors trends soon trickle down onto the high street, as they do in the fashion world.

Zara is a go-to for expensive-looking designs that lean into minimalism and mid-century. Elsewhere, John Lewis’ collaborations with Collagerie and Sanderson offer an affordable way to shop luxury, while H&M and M&S’s homeware combines bargain prices with covetable designs, from Le Creuset alternatives to Alice Palmer-inspired cushions.

But if you really want to know where to look, turn to industry-insiders. While they might shop from luxury designers for hospitality or residential projects, interior designers know a good find on the high street when they see one, be it a particularly good table lamp or a statement vase.

The key to adding some good design into your home isn’t a complete overhaul, but a series of considered choices. “It doesn't have to be a full-blown redecoration but integrating small decorative pieces like the above on top of existing furniture,” Rosie Gangar, founder and interior designer, says. “Try adding a blue vase on top of an existing brown sideboard or swapping your lampshade for something more daring.”

So, to help inject some of the latest interior trends into your home, I asked three designers what they’re forecasting for this season – and the affordable homeware from the high street to shop now.

Meet the experts

Industry insiders know a good find on the high street when they see one ( Andreas Christodoulou/Tabitha Organ/Rosie Gangar )

Andreas Christodoulou is the founder of House of Dre, a Hackney-based design studio behind the interiors at the Kensington hotel, Ember Locke, and the upcoming East Sussex retreat, Crafted at Powdermills.

Rosie Gangar boasts nearly a decade’s experience in the industry. Having worked in some of the industry’s biggest studios – including David Collins – she has founded her own studio, GANGAR, working on large-scale residential projects in some of London’s most-coveted postcodes.

Tabitha Organ is the founder of a boutique interior design studio, Tabitha Isobel. Working on residential, hospitality, retail and workplace projects across the UK, she’s designed spaces from Carl Friedrik’s Regent Street store to Islington townhouses.

Colour palettes

“There is often overlap between the fashion and interiors industry, like the reemergence of chocolate and earthy browns,” Gangar says. “Pantone’s colour of the year for 2025 was Mocha Mousse but as we head deeper into this autumn/winter, these tones are becoming richer and more sumptuous.”

“We are seeing much more earthy, richer and ‘grounder’ colour palettes consisting of browns, olives, rusts,” Organ elaborates. “These aren’t just being used as accent colours but with much more confidence within joinery, fabrics and surfaces.”

The key to incorporating a deep chocolate brown into your home is complementing it with the right colour palette. Try a “bright, sugary aquamarine or a lemon yellow – the kind seen Louis Vuitton's Objets Nomades Collection, which launched at Milan Design Week earlier this year,” Gangar says. “It feels fresh and unexpected but with just a hint nostalgia.”

Christodoulou adds that “high-gloss finishes are back, but only in rich, saturated tones.”

Anthropologie loving string empire woven cotton lampshade Read more £100 from Anthropologie.com Prices may vary Little Greene chocolate colour Read more £36 from Littlegreene.com Prices may vary Glassette baby blue and chocolate brown serving bowl Read more £82 from Glassette.com Prices may vary Zara x Collagerie striped vase Read more £85 from Zara.com Prices may vary Glassette glass brown and blue striped coaster Read more £15 from Glassette.com Prices may vary

Modern folk

“Modern Folk is the design style I’m most excited about right now,” Christodoulou says. “It feels cosy yet elevated.” A particularly good design choice for older homes with existing character, Christodoulou says it’s surprisingly easy to achieve.

“The look is defined by an earthy palette, a healthy dose of mid-century influence, and an eclectic mix of curiosities,” Christodoulou explains. “Done right, it feels like heritage: as if a space has been lovingly curated over time, with each piece carefully chosen from across the decades – think the best of the past two hundred years brought together under one roof.”

Nezt x Nina Campbell side table Read more £115 from Next.co.uk Prices may vary Maison Flaneur set of four olive check and scallop side plates Read more £89 from Maisonflaneur.com Prices may vary Dusk relaxed accent chair Read more £189 from Dusk.com Prices may vary Ruggable jute brown check rug Read more £219 from Ruggable.co.uk Prices may vary

Patchworks

“Patchwork seems to be appearing across many applications from rugs, to mirrors, to ceramics and within timber,” Organ says. “It adds a striking graphic quality whilst also being quite playful.”

Christodoulou looks to patchwork quilts to “bring warmth and softness to a room – it’s just as happy on the bed as it is dragged downstairs for a sofa duvet day.”

Anthropologie tufted wool geometric rug The scallop edges work in complete harmony with the geometric print of this bold, tufted wool rug. £68 from Anthropologie Prices may vary

John Lewis patchwork quilt “This quilt has that handmade feel that makes it perfect for the colder seasons,” Christodoulou says. “It’s just as happy on the bed as it is dragged downstairs for a sofa duvet day.” £180 from Johnlewis.com Prices may vary

Craftsmanship

This season, traditional craftsmanship is firmly on the moodboard. As Gangar explains, “with most of us living such digitised lives, we're seeing a revival of traditional craftsmanship, be it hand-painted ceramics, hand-turned woodwork, hand-blown glass or hand-dyed or hand-woven textiles, like Loewe’s cult teapots.”

Anthropologie Raia flower pot Read more £58 from Anthropologie Prices may vary Arket cotton wool cushions covers Read more £35 from Arket.com Prices may vary Toast bottle green pitcher Read more £52 from Toa.st/ Prices may vary John Lewis berber rug Read more £319 from Johnlewis.co Prices may vary

Lighting

Creating the perfect ambience, any design-nut will agree that lighting is of paramount importance in any home. This season, “the application of lighting is being pushed further and we are seeing an increasing move away from purely functional lighting, but lighting in sculptural and statement forms,” Organ says.

“There’s a lighting revolution happening, and it’s all about softer, lower-level illumination” Christodoulou says. “Swap out harsh ceiling spots for small but impactful lamps like the Habitat x Morris & Co below – with a hint of deco and a warm amber glow, it’s affordable and mood transforming.”

Habitat x Morris & Co glass shade lamp “With a hint of deco and awarm amber glow,” Christodoulou describes this lamp “as affordable and mood transforming.” £45 from Habitat.co.uk Prices may vary

Zara ceramic lamp Organ recommends this uniquely sculptural lamp from Zara Home, which adds instant intrigue to the corner of a room – and an ambient warm glow. £100 from Zarahome.com Prices may vary

Chrome and silvers

With Christmas just around the corner, chromes and silvers are part and parcel of tablescaping season. “Chrome and silver are the metals of the moment,” Christodoulou says. “They bring a subtle modernist edge while reflecting the tones of their surroundings.”

Whether it’s “part vintage/part contemporary” pieces like the Oliver Bonas x Shrimps’ sculptural daffodil holders or H&M’s set of glossy snack bowls that “nod to old school cinema glamour”, the trend is rooted in mid-century influences.

Oliver Bonas x Shrimps large daffodil candle holder “These sculptural daffodil holders have real presence”, Christodoulou says. “They work beautifully with simple beeswax candles, but you can also play with tonal shades for a bolder dinner party statement.” £32 from Oliverbonas.com Prices may vary

H&M stainless steel serving bowl A top pick from Christodoulou, H&M’s silver serving bowls are ideal for hosting. “This set of glossy snack bowls feels like a nod to old school cinema glamour, the perfect upgrade for your box set nights in.” £14 from Hm.com Prices may vary

